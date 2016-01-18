(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 18 (Fitch) The rating outlook for Bank of
Ireland (BOI) and
Allied Irish Banks (AIB) is positive, but the banks' weak asset
quality is a
hurdle in the path to upgrades, says Fitch Ratings. The
volatility of the
country's economic cycles and high private sector indebtedness
are likely to
constrain their ultimate rating levels. But the positive outlook
reflects our
expectations that the ratings may be upgraded over the next
12-24 months if
improvements in asset quality and capitalisation continue to
feed through to the
banks' credit profiles.
Weak asset quality is the key vulnerability for Irish banks, in
our view, and
this constrains their fundamental credit worthiness. However,
BOI and AIB have
made good progress in reducing problem assets. Data released by
the European
Banking Authority in November 2015 showed that Irish banks have
been among the
EU's most active in reducing stocks of non-performing loans.
Nearly EUR6bn of
bad loans were cut back in 1H15, equivalent to 15% of total bad
loans at that
date. Progress has been made through rehabilitation, loan curing
and
non-recourse sales of problem assets.
However, asset quality is still fragile and working through the
EUR30bn backlog
of impaired loans at BOI and AIB will take time. We estimate
that net impaired
loans as a percentage of Fitch core capital has fallen to just
below 100% for
BOI for the first time in seven years. For AIB, this ratio was
significantly
above 100% but once end-2015 figures are published, there will
be an improvement
because the bank will have converted some of its government-held
preference
shares into common equity. At their worst, the banks' net
impaired loans
represented 555% (BOI) and 400% (AIB) of Fitch core capital.
Our assessment of asset weaknesses includes a high proportion of
forborne loans
in the system, very low yielding loans, defaulted but not
impaired loans, and
restructured loans, all of which add up to a high proportion of
the banks'
balance sheets. It will take many years to work through all
these problems,
especially because many of them date back a long time. For
example, the stock of
Irish residential mortgage loans, both owner-occupied and
buy-to-let, in arrears
for over 720 days is high at EUR15.1bn, equivalent to 12% of
outstanding
mortgages.
While capital ratios at BOI and AIB strengthened significantly
over the past six
months, we believe the banks could still be vulnerable to severe
shocks. In
particular, we are monitoring developments in Ireland's
commercial real estate
market (CRE). Irish banks are not expanding aggressively into
this type of
financing but the market is particularly cyclical and investment
levels
currently exceed pre-crisis levels. International and domestic
investors are
driving this expansion but the CRE sector could be vulnerable to
changes in
investor sentiment and significant expansion in CRE financing at
BOI and AIB
would therefore increase risks.
Economic growth in Ireland was strong in 2015, with year-to-date
growth rates at
3Q15 reaching 7%, well above the average reported by other
eurozone countries.
Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 2.4% in 2016 and this provides a
supportive
operating environment for the banks. Private sector indebtedness
at 150% of GDP
is similar to the UK (154%), but the Irish central bank
highlighted in its 2Q15
quarterly bulletin that debt overhang is still a problem for
many households in
Ireland, with mortgage indebtedness particularly heavy for 18-44
year olds.
Snapshots of the banks' credit fundamentals are contained in
their rating
navigators, which we published last week and are available by
clicking the links
below.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director, Banks
+44 203 530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Allied Irish Banks, plc - Ratings Navigator
here
Bank of Ireland - Ratings Navigator
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.