SYDNEY, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed QBE
Insurance Group
Limited's (QBE) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-',
and affirmed its
subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'.
QBE Lenders'
Mortgage Insurance Limited's (QBELMI) IFS Rating has been
affirmed at 'AA-'. The
Outlook on the ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this commentary.
The affirmation of QBE's ratings reflect its very strong capital
ratios, solid
financial leverage ratios, historically strong underwriting
performance - which
is supported by sound aggregate management and a comprehensive
reinsurance
programme - and a low-risk investment portfolio. The group's
operational
efficiency program and other remediation efforts are supportive
of future
operating performance, reserve adequacy has improved and
previously weak
interest coverage ratios are strengthening.
KEY RATING DRIVERS (QBE)
We assess QBE's capital ratios as very strong. Successful
capital initiatives in
2014 and 2015 included hybrid debt and equity issuance, and the
reinsurance of a
run-off portfolio. These actions have resulted in a coverage
ratio of the
regulatory prescribed capital amount (PCA) of 1.67x by end-June
2015 (1H15). We
expect this ratio to strengthen in the short term given it sits
at the bottom of
the group's target range of 1.7x-1.9x.
Financial flexibility has improved on a stronger operating
performance and lower
financial leverage. We will continue to look at QBE's financial
leverage ratios
including and excluding goodwill, until its margins and
profitability strengthen
further. QBE's goodwill as a percentage of equity had declined
to 30% by
end-1H15, from a peak of 45% at end-2011. QBE's financial
leverage, as measured
by Fitch's adjusted debt/total capital ratio, was 23% at
end-1H15 and at the
low-end of our median criteria guidelines for an 'AA' rated
insurer. Excluding
goodwill, the ratio was 30%, just below Fitch's 'A' median
criteria guideline.
QBE's combined ratio (CR) was 95% in 1H15, and averaged 96% in
the five years to
end-2014. This is consistent with peers, and stronger than
Fitch's median
criteria guideline of 103% for an 'A' rated insurer. We see
stronger CRs as
critical because of the significant level of intangibles and
low-yielding
investment portfolio. Fitch views average EBITDA interest
coverage of 5x over
the five years to end-2014, as weak; although the improvement to
7x in 1H15 from
a low of 3x in 2013 is positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS (QBELMI)
The company's 'AA-'/Stable rating reflects a robust standalone
credit profile
which includes strong capital ratios and a major position in the
Australian
lender's mortgage insurance (LMI) sector. Solid operating
performances and no
debt support financial flexibility, and internally generated
capital is able to
support growth if required.
QBELMI is able to attain a higher standalone rating than the
main subsidiaries
of its ultimate parent, QBE due to the strength of the
regulatory ring fencing
around QBELMI and its limited financial reliance on the group as
a whole.
The operating environment and macroeconomic conditions are
important rating
drivers and despite a period of below trend growth, the
Australian economy is
relatively sound. Household leverage is at historic highs and
falling mortgage
rates have supported rapid price appreciation in the major
Sydney and Melbourne
housing markets. However, a conservative underwriting approach
increasingly
focused on serviceability, has resulted in mortgage debt
concentrated in higher
income households, with better debt servicing ability.
The group reported that QBELMI's gross written premiums are
likely to be around
30% lower in 2015. Actions by the Australian Prudential
Regulation Authority
(APRA) have resulted in lenders reducing the volume of higher
loan/value and
investor lending, which in turn has significantly reduced
premium volumes.
Helping to offset the decline in premiums, QBELMI has announced
that its 25%
reinsurance quota share arrangement won't be renewed in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade (QBE)
include: further
goodwill impairments indicating more underlying operational
problems and a
failure to adequately strengthen financial flexibility; further
weakness in the
franchise leading to loss of market share; and persistent
interest coverage
ratios below that of similarly rated peers. Persistent interest
coverage ratios
of below 7x, CRs greater than 100%, and coverage of the group
regulatory PCA
that falls below 150%, could result in a downgrade.
Triggers for a downgrade (QBELMI): A severe deterioration in the
operating
environment as a result of rising unemployment and other
macroeconomic factors
remains the most serious threat to the ratings of QBELMI.
However, Fitch
continues to see this as unlikely and is forecasting a
relatively solid economic
performance in coming years.
A downgrade of QBE's ratings could result in a downgrade of
QBELMI's rating
despite limited financial reliance on the group. Fitch would not
typically rate
a group member more than one to three notches above the group
assessment.
Coverage of QBELMI's PCA falling below 1.3x for a sustained
period could result
in a downgrade.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade (QBE) would be
success from
the operational transformation programme that results in gaining
leading
positions and performance in all major markets in which it
operates. In
addition, Fitch would expect to see quantitative metrics
consistent with 'AA'
rated peers
Triggers for an upgrade (QBELMI): Fitch believes a ratings
upgrade for QBELMI is
unlikely in the near term given the company's profile, which, as
a monoline
insurer, results in a narrow product focus.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
USD600m senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+';
GBP300m perpetual preferred securities affirmed at 'BBB-';
USD1bn subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB';
GBP325m subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB';
USD700m subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB';
USD300m subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB' and
AUD200m subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'.
QBE Insurance (Australia) Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
QBE Insurance (International) Ltd.:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
QBE Insurance Corporation:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
QBE Insurance (Europe) Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
QBE Re (Europe) Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
QBE Reinsurance Corporation:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
Equator Reinsurances Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Secondary
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Committee Chairman
Jeff Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998212
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
