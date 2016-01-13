(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Balance sheets of Spanish banks are
becoming less
encumbered because their reliance on covered bonds for funding
is falling, says
Fitch Ratings. The combination of banks' balance-sheet
deleveraging and a shift
in funding towards customer deposits since 2013 has resulted in
lower wholesale
funding needs, including covered bonds issuance. As a result,
outstanding
covered bonds averaged about 9% of Spanish banks' total
liabilities and equity,
based on end-June 2015 data, down from 13% at end-2013.
But Spanish banks are still more highly encumbered than the
global average, as
highlighted in our recent report on bank covered bond usage,
available by
clicking on the link below. Global cover pool encumbrance has
remained fairly
stable in recent years, averaging 10% for a sample of 149
Fitch-rated entities
worldwide at end-June 2015. The figure is more than double this
for Spanish
banks rated by Fitch, at 22.5%, but lower than the 27% at
end-2013. Higher
encumbrance also results from high nominal
over-collateralisation (OC), which
averaged 182.5% at end-September 2015. This is high by
international standards
and offers significant protection for covered bond holders.
High encumbrance levels are partly due to Spain-specific
factors, and our
encumbrance calculations are higher than some other market
participants'. This
is because, unlike the guidelines on encumbrance reporting
published by the
European Banking Authority (EBA) in 2014, we include all
available OC in our
asset cover pool calculations, rather than only the amount that
cannot be freely
withdrawn by the issuer. OC is expanded further because under
Spanish law every
non-securitised mortgage and public sector loan on the banks'
balance sheets
serves as collateral, respectively for the cedulas hipotecarias
(Spanish
mortgage covered bonds) and cedulas territoriales (Spanish
public sector covered
bonds). This automatically results in higher OC levels than the
legal minimum.
Minimum legal OC for cedulas hipotecarias is 25% and for cedulas
territoriales
is 43%.
Spanish banks also retain a high proportion of their own covered
bonds, using
them to access the repurchase markets, like banks in other
peripheral eurozone
countries. Whereas the EBA disregards self-owned covered bonds
for the purpose
of encumbrance reporting unless they are actually pledged as
part of a repo
transaction, we account for them when measuring banks' reliance
on covered bonds
for funding, irrespective of whether they are pledged or not at
a given point in
time. For example, CaixaBank and Banco Mare Nostrum's covered
bonds sold to
investors represent 10%-20% of adjusted assets, whereas their
total outstanding
covered bonds - retained covered bonds and those sold to
investors - reach a
higher 20%-30%.
High levels of asset encumbrance are a concern to market
participants because
this can result in balance-sheet weakness and, by reducing the
level of
disposable assets available for repo, potential strains on
liquidity under
stress. The EBA's latest report on EU-wide asset encumbrance,
published in
September 2015, places covered bonds as the second-largest
source of encumbrance
after repos. The asset encumbrance ratio, which not only
includes cover pools
but also other type of collateral pledged to third parties, was
about 29% for
Spanish banks included in the EBA's sample.
