(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Autonomous Community of Madrid's (Madrid) Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks.
Fitch has also
affirmed the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. The
ratings on the senior
unsecured outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB'.
The affirmation reflects Madrid's still weak fiscal performance
in 2015, its
high level of direct debt, and its strong economy. The Stable
Outlook
incorporates Fitch's expectations that its fiscal performance
will gradually
improve and that direct debt will rise until 2017 to 175%-187%
of projected
current revenue (167.6% in 2014).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak but Improving Operating Performance
Madrid's new government has approved its first budget in 2016,
and overall Fitch
considers that Madrid's operating performance should gradually
improve, with an
operating margin of 4%-6% on average during 2016-2017 (-3.5% at
end-2014). This
is based on revenue growth driven by an improving national
economy. Operating
expenditure, which has been declining since 2009, is likely to
grow 2% yoy on
average over 2015-2017, after the autonomous community lifted
cost-containment
policies.
New Regional Assembly
The regional elections in May 2015 resulted in a coalition
government of the
centre-right wing party Partido Popular (PP) and the centre-wing
party
Ciudadanos, after the PP was governing with an absolute majority
in the last
five mandates. The new President, Ms. Cristina Cifuentes, was
the Delegate to
the central government of the regional government, and we expect
some continuity
with a strong intention to comply with fiscal targets and
improved transparency.
The approved 2016 budget relies on a 9% yoy growth in operating
revenue, driven
by higher allocation of resources from the central government
and stronger own
taxes. The budget also forecasts operating expenditure
restraint, with a 4% yoy
growth, particularly with respect to social programmes and
health spending. The
current balance is budgeted to be positive at EUR773m for 2016,
after having
been negative in the 2013-2015 budgets.
General elections were held in December 2015, and debate on a
new funding system
for Spanish regional governments will commence. The features of
the new funding
system will be a key rating consideration in Madrid's IDRs.
Nevertheless, Fitch
considers it is too early to assess the related impact.
Strong and Recovering Regional Economy
With a nominal GDP estimated at EUR197.7bn in 2014, Madrid
contributes to 19% of
the Spanish economy. It is the main political, administrative
and economic
center in Spain (BBB+/F2/Stable). Its strong economy is also
illustrated by a
higher-than-average employment rate of 51.9% in 2014 versus 45%
nationally.
Madrid's economy is recovering as nominal annual GDP grew 0.86%
in 2014 and in
November 2015 job creations rose 3.8% since December 2014 (3.3%
in Spain). Job
creations increased by a cumulative 7%, in 2014 and 2015,
compared with 9.4% job
losses between 2008 and 2013, reflecting the current recovery
underway in the
region.
High Direct Debt
Fitch estimates Madrid's direct debt to have grown significantly
in 2015 to
EUR27bn-EUR28bn or 179% of current revenue, from EUR23.7bn at
end-2014 (167.6%).
Despite some implemented cuts in capital spending, direct debt
rose by EUR14.5bn
between 2010 and 2014.
Strong Access to External Liquidity
Madrid has had strong access to capital and commercial markets
to fund its
annual deficit, even during adverse times. Consequently, it is
one of the few
Spanish regional governments rated by Fitch that had not applied
to the Regional
Liquidity Fund state support mechanism until 2014. In 2015, the
central
government's introduction of the new Fondo de Facilidad
Financiera zero interest
rate loans for regional governments compliant with stability
goals helped ease
Madrid's commercial debt financing. Nevertheless, Madrid in 2015
managed to fund
a larger proportion of its annual deficit through capital market
debt and bank
loans bearing moderate interest rates and with a long
amortisation period. For
2016, Madrid intends to continue to access the markets to fund
its deficits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 2016 budget indicates a current margin of 4.6% and Fitch
will monitor its
execution, especially fiscal changes and the evolution of the
main spending
items. A sharp deviation from our projections with a negative
current balance
could drive a revision of the Outlook to Negative from Stable.
An operating margin consistently exceeding 5% and direct
debt-to-current revenue
dropping from its current level (167.6% in 2014) could drive a
positive rating
action.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997960
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
