LONDON, January 25 (Fitch) The Spanish Fitch Fundamentals Index
(FFI) held
steady at +5 in 4Q15 as a deterioration in ABS performance was
offset by an
improvement in Rating Outlooks.
Trends in transportation, unemployment, new credit and SME
delinquencies
remained strongly positive and are the main drivers of the
overall positive
index reading. The quarterly reading was the ninth positive
score in a row and
indicates credit conditions are still improving, although the
pace has slowed
slightly from 1H15.
The CDS outlook was the only negative component as spreads
tightened slightly in
4Q, but were significantly wider than a year earlier. This is
similar to the
moves in the broader CDS market in 2015. Fitch Solutions'
European banking,
telecommunications, and utility indices show that spreads
tightened into
year-end, but were unable to fully reverse the widening in 2Q
and 3Q.
Not all sectors tightened. CDS spreads on European oil and gas
companies widened
a further 7% as oil continued to drop and investors and analysts
pushed back
their expectations for a recovery in prices.
The FFI tracks changes in credit fundamentals across key sectors
of the Spanish
economy. Analysing the relative strength or weakness of the
index or its sub
components can provide insight into whether conditions in Spain
are conducive to
economic growth.
The trend in potential drivers or constraints on economic growth
or decline is
indicated by the relative strength or weakness of the FFI,
ranging from +10 to
-10. Released quarterly, the FFI relies primarily on proprietary
Fitch-sourced
data. The FFI's components are mortgage, SME and ABS
performance, EBITDA and
capex forecasts, rating outlooks, the CDS outlook, new credit,
unemployment
forecast and transportation trend. As a result, the index
provides a complete
picture of the health of the Spanish credit markets.
The report, 'Fitch Fundamentals Index - Spain' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
