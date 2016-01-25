(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Fundamentals Index - Spain (4Q15) here LONDON, January 25 (Fitch) The Spanish Fitch Fundamentals Index (FFI) held steady at +5 in 4Q15 as a deterioration in ABS performance was offset by an improvement in Rating Outlooks. Trends in transportation, unemployment, new credit and SME delinquencies remained strongly positive and are the main drivers of the overall positive index reading. The quarterly reading was the ninth positive score in a row and indicates credit conditions are still improving, although the pace has slowed slightly from 1H15. The CDS outlook was the only negative component as spreads tightened slightly in 4Q, but were significantly wider than a year earlier. This is similar to the moves in the broader CDS market in 2015. Fitch Solutions' European banking, telecommunications, and utility indices show that spreads tightened into year-end, but were unable to fully reverse the widening in 2Q and 3Q. Not all sectors tightened. CDS spreads on European oil and gas companies widened a further 7% as oil continued to drop and investors and analysts pushed back their expectations for a recovery in prices. The FFI tracks changes in credit fundamentals across key sectors of the Spanish economy. Analysing the relative strength or weakness of the index or its sub components can provide insight into whether conditions in Spain are conducive to economic growth. The trend in potential drivers or constraints on economic growth or decline is indicated by the relative strength or weakness of the FFI, ranging from +10 to -10. Released quarterly, the FFI relies primarily on proprietary Fitch-sourced data. The FFI's components are mortgage, SME and ABS performance, EBITDA and capex forecasts, rating outlooks, the CDS outlook, new credit, unemployment forecast and transportation trend. As a result, the index provides a complete picture of the health of the Spanish credit markets. The report, 'Fitch Fundamentals Index - Spain' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below. Contact: Mark Brown Senior Director +44 20 3530 1588 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Simon Kennedy Director +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.