(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 12 (Fitch) Bank resolutions in the EU will still
prove
challenging even though the Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) came
into full force on 1 January 2016, says Fitch Ratings. One key
complication is
that bank resolutions can force losses on retail investors in
bank debt, which
might be politically unacceptable and undermine retail investor
confidence in
the banking sector. However, the Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM), which
implements BRRD in the eurozone and became fully operative on
the same day,
should ensure that politics are kept out of resolution decisions
by curbing the
powers of national resolution authorities.
The practice, common in some countries, notably Italy and
Portugal, of selling
bank bonds, primarily senior, to retail investors blurs the line
between a
government's responsibility to provide an appropriate level of
protection for
individuals' savings and investments and maintain domestic
financial stability,
and the need to implement BRRD. Bonds sold to retail investors
are investments,
rather than savings' deposits. Consequently, they are neither
insured (unlike
deposits up to EUR100,000) nor preferred to other senior
creditors (unlike all
retail deposits). Subordinated bonds that were sold to retail
investors were
bailed-in in some of the latest resolutions in Italy and
Portugal.
Elke Konig, who chairs the Single Resolution Board, stresses
that when a bank
fails, market economy principles will be applied strictly and
even retail
investors must be held responsible for their investment
decisions. Europe's
supervisory authorities warned banks against "self-placement" of
loss-bearing
financial instruments to consumers in July 2014. But EU-wide
regulation to
prohibit the distribution of securities that could be bailed in
to retail
customers does not appear to be on the cards. Some
jurisdictions, notably the
UK, prohibit the practice.
We think a handful of bank resolutions were probably rushed
through before
end-2015 in Italy and Portugal to avoid application of the full
bail-in aspect
of BRRD. Some of these banks had retail investors, giving rise
to complications.
Senior bondholders and depositors were safeguarded in the
resolution of four
small failed Italian banks in November 2015. But subordinated
debt was written
down, some of which was held by retail investors. Jonathan Hill,
the EU
Commissioner for Financial Services, warned of the risk of
selling 'inadequate
products to the public' in the wake of these Italian write-offs.
Investigations are underway to determine whether securities were
mis-sold and
retail investors may receive some compensation, but this is
likely to take time.
Litigation related to the bail-in of legacy junior retail
instruments at failed
banks in Spain during the height of the latest financial crisis
is ongoing.
In Portugal, the resolution of long-troubled Banif - Banco
Internacional do
Funchal - in December 2015 involved a split into a 'good' bank
and liquidation
of the remaining 'bad' bank. Equity and subordinated debt were
left behind in
the 'bad' bank. But Banif's subordinated debt had also been
issued to retail
investors and consumers and opposition parties will probably
lobby against the
decision.
To complicate matters, implementation of BRRD is being handled
differently
across the EU. For example, in Italy, deposits in excess of
EUR100,000 not held
by individuals and SMEs, and senior unsecured debt currently
rank equally in
liquidation and resolution, but there are proposals that they
become preferred
to senior debt from 2019. In Germany, deposits and
counterparties will rank
ahead of senior debt from 2017. Late last year, France outlined
proposals for a
new class of 'senior subordinated' debt, similar in principle to
the 'tier 3'
debt that can be issued by Spanish banks.
BRRD's bail-in tool requires shareholders, depositors,
counterparties and debt
holders to absorb losses equivalent to at least 8% of
liabilities and own funds
before public equity can be injected in a bank. Retail and SME
deposits enjoy
preference over larger corporate and institutional deposits,
while insured
deposits are excluded from bail-in.
Contact:
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director, Financial Institutions
+34 93 323 8403
Fitch Espana
Paseo de Gracia 85 /7th floor
Barcelona 08008
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39
02 879 087 281,
Email: stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona,
Tel: +34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.