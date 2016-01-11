(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
Aoyuan Property
Group Limited's (Aoyuan) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'B+'. The Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable.
Fitch has also
affirmed Aoyuan's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its
outstanding
notes at 'B+' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'
The Outlook revision reflects the increase in Aoyuan's sales
even as it remained
disciplined about land acquisition and maintained a consistent
financial
profile. The ratings are supported by its good execution track
record but
constrained by the quality of its land bank, in which sites in
lower tier cities
form more than one third of the total.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Operational Strength: Fitch estimates Aoyuan's
contracted sales will
reach CNY20bn in 2017, based on its plans for project launches.
This makes
Aoyuan's scale comparable with 'BB-' rated Chinese homebuilders.
Fitch also
estimates that the share of contracted sales from Guangdong,
Aoyuan's home
market, will continue decrease to less than 50% compared with
67% in 2014.
Aoyuan's contracted sales in 2015 increased 24% to CNY15.2bn,
which was almost
triple the contracted sales in 2012. This is mainly because of
it consistently
increased the number of properties ready for sale. Its larger
scale gives the
company a more stable sales base and greater financial
flexibility in making
land acquisitions.
Disciplined Land Acquisition: Fitch expects Aoyuan to maintain
its current pace
of land acquisitions, and the land premium for 2016-2017 will
not exceed CNY6bn
a year, or less than a third of its estimated full-year
contracted sales. Aoyuan
has purchased land at a stable pace of CNY4bn-5bn a year in the
last six years,
even though its contracted sales increased significantly.
Meanwhile, Aoyuan
also reduced its exposure to commercial properties, which are
more cyclical than
residential properties. Fitch estimates commercial properties
(including retail
property) will account for about 30% of total contracted sales
in 2015-2016
compared with 50% in 2014.
Stable Financial Profile: What sets Aoyuan apart from its
fast-growing peers
rated in the 'B' category is that it has maintained healthy
leverage despite
rapid expansion. Its leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted
inventory, was
31.3% at end-June 2015, and its sales efficiency - measured by
contracted
sales/total debt - remained above 1.0x in the past three years.
Fitch expects
Aoyuan will continue to maintain its fast-churn model and
prudent land
acquisition strategy; thus its financial profile will remain
healthy in the next
18 months, which will support its credit profile.
Low-Tier City Exposure, Low ASP: Aoyuan's leadership in its core
markets in
Guangdong Province has supported steady growth in contracted
sales, and provides
a strong base for expansion into other cities. However, the
contracted average
selling price (ASP) is lower compared with peers' due to its
higher exposure to
lower-tier cities. Fitch estimates that more than a third of the
company's total
land bank is in Tier-3 cities. It is still not clear if Aoyuan
will be able to
secure sites in higher tier cities. However, the higher risks
associated with
exposure to Tier-3 cities are partly mitigated by its good
execution ability and
strategy of selecting sites in lower tier cities that can be
easily accessed by
people working in the big cities.
Healthy Liquidity: Aoyuan's current liquidity position is
healthy and strong,
which supports its planned expansion. Total cash was CNY6.7bn at
end-June 2015,
with an undrawn credit facility of CNY5.5bn, which exceeded its
short term debt
of CNY4.1bn. The company has also established diversified
funding channels,
including onshore and offshore capital markets, and successfully
launched
onshore corporate bonds in 2015, which reduced its funding cost.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Pace of land acquisitions to be stable in 2016-2017
- Contracted sales estimated based on properties available for
sale in 2015, and
the sell-through ratio, which Fitch estimates will reach close
to CNY20bn by
2017.
- The company's average selling price for its contracted sales
will be slightly
lower in 2016-2017 due to product mix
- Company will maintain its fast churn and high cash-flow
turnover business
model
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Continued expansion with contracted sales rising to more than
CNY18bn a year
- EBITDA above 25% on a sustained basis
- Maintaining the ratio of net debt to adjusted inventory below
35% on a
sustained basis
- Maintaining the ratio of contracted sales to gross debt above
1.0x on a
sustained basis;
- No substantial increase of contracted sales contribution from
retail
properties.
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Failing to maintain the positive guidelines will lead to the
Outlook reverting
to Stable
