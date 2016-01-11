(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 11 (Fitch) The Bank of Portugal's decision on 29
December to
transfer EUR1.9bn of senior bonds out of the Novo Banco bridge
bank and back to
Banco Espirito Santo (BES), which is to be liquidated, shows
bridge bank
investors can face legacy retransfer risks until resolution is
concluded, says
Fitch Ratings.
In our opinion, the handling of Novo Banco's resolution process
raises questions
about how future bank resolutions might be dealt with in the EU,
particularly
because the timeframes could prove quite lengthy. The Novo Banco
experience also
means that any future ratings we might assign to bridge banks
might be
constrained to reflect legacy retransfer risks to investors
until that risk is
sufficiently remote.
Novo Banco, housing failed BES's "good" assets and liabilities,
was established
in August 2014 and is fully owned by Portugal's Resolution Fund.
When announcing
resolution proceedings, the Bank of Portugal had said that
"unsubordinated bonds
issued by BES will be repaid by Novo Banco at their maturity
date, as customers'
claims on those bonds have been transferred to Novo Banco."
Subordinated bonds
remained with BES. The Bank of Portugal also said that it could
transfer assets
and liabilities between Novo Banco and BES at any time during
the resolution
process, and this has now taken place. But full closure of the
resolution
process dragged out over 16 months.
From the outset, Bank of Portugal made it clear that it intended
that Novo Banco
would be sold to private shareholders. But efforts to sell the
bank proved
unsuccessful. Results of a stress test published by the European
Central Bank in
November 2015 highlighted that Novo Banco would face a EUR1.4bn
capital
shortfall under an adverse stress scenario, although it met
minimum capital
requirements in the baseline scenario. Stress tests were based
on end-2014
financial statements but the bank's financial situation
subsequently weakened
and it reported net losses of EUR252m for the six months ended
1H15, further
weakening capital adequacy.
The re-transfer of the five senior bonds announced in December
2015 addresses
the bank's solvency shortfall and this might support renewed
efforts to find a
buyer.
We do not rate Novo Banco. But if we did, we would probably have
viewed the
retransfer of the bonds into BES as a restricted default of Novo
Banco and its
Issuer Default Ratings would have reflected this.
