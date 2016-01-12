(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arap Turk
Bankasi A.S.'s
(A&T Bank) Long-term local and foreign currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is
available at the
end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR, and NATIONAL RATING
The IDRs and National Rating are driven by A&T Bank's standalone
strength, as
measured by the 'bb-' Viability Rating (VR). The VR is
constrained by the
dependence of A&T Bank's business model on deposit funding from
its majority
shareholder, Libyan Foreign Bank (LFB), and on trade flows
between Libya and
Turkey. The ratings are also held down by the limited franchise
of the bank
within the Turkish banking sector, its specialist focus on the
volatile MENA
region and high concentrations on- and off-balance sheet. The VR
benefits from
A&T bank's track record of consistently reasonable financial
performance.
A&T Bank has developed significant expertise in cross-border
trade financing and
is the primary Turkish bank conducting business between Turkey
and MENA
countries, in particular Libya. A&T Bank has also grown its
domestic lending
portfolio, mainly towards large well-known Turkish corporates.
Loan
concentration is high, reflecting A&T bank's small size and
customer base, but
the bank has a long track record of low impaired loans (around
1% of gross
loans) which compares well among international trade finance
peers.
LFB funding, which is extended at favourable rates, has
represented around
40%-50% of total funding since 2011, presenting significant
funding
concentration. However, this has been fairly stable over the
years and has
supported A&T bank's operations within the region. Other sources
of funding
consist of bank borrowings, of which a high proportion is from
related LFB
affiliates, and repos. Loans are typically short-term, working
capital loans,
which support A&T Bank's liquidity.
Fitch considers the capital adequacy ratios of A&T Bank as
adequate (Fitch Core
Capital/risk weighted assets 14.8% at end-9M15) given its risk
profile, but the
small size of capital and high loan concentrations make it
vulnerable to one-off
risks. Capitalisation is supported by A&T Bank's reasonable
earnings
performance, reduced foreign-currency lending and generally high
reserve
coverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
The bank's '5' Support Rating and 'No Floor' Support Rating
Floor reflect
Fitch's view that support cannot be relied upon either from the
Turkish
authorities or from the shareholders. Fitch believes that
support cannot be
relied upon from the Turkish authorities, given A&T bank's
limited systemic
importance.
Given the uncertain economic and political environment in Libya,
LFB's ability
to provide support cannot be relied upon despite a track record
of past support
for the Turkish bank's operations. LFB has over time shown a
high propensity to
support A&T Bank, underlining the importance of the bank to the
former's
international strategy. As well as providing funding to A&T Bank
at favourable
prices, LFB appoints key senior management and plays a vital
role in introducing
business to its Turkish subsidiary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRS, VR and NATIONAL RATING
The bank's IDRs and National Rating are sensitive to a change in
the VR. The
bank's VR could be downgraded if A&T Bank's strategic importance
to LFB is
reduced, through a substantial loss or withdrawal of funding or
business, which
could happen, for example, as a result of a change in the regime
in Libya. An
increase in funding or lending concentrations could also result
in a downgrade
of ratings. However, these scenarios do not represent Fitch's
base case.
Upside potential for the ratings is limited given the bank's
niche franchise,
high reliance on parent funding and exposure to the Libyan
market. However,
diversification of A&T Bank's funding profile and business model
and significant
improvements in Libya's operating environment could bring upside
rating
potential.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating could be upgraded if Fitch considers LFB is
able to provide
extraordinary support to A&T Bank in case of need. This would be
contingent on a
more stable regime in Libya while maintaining the importance of
A&T Bank to LFB.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term FC and LC IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term FC and LC IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'A+(tur)'; Stable Outlook
