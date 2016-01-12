(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
affirmed Union de
Banques Arabes et Francaises' (UBAF) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+' with Positive Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has
downgraded UBAF's
Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb' from 'bb+'. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
The downgrade of UBAF's VR reflects Fitch's view that the
continued difficult
business environment in the Middle-East and North Africa (MENA),
where UBAF
generates a large part of its revenue, is affecting the bank's
trade finance
franchise. UBAF's revenue base has been shrinking and was
insufficient to cover
costs in 1H15. While UBAF is trying to expand in other business
and geographical
segments, we believe that it will take time for the bank's
business model to
generate satisfactory performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
UBAF's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential support
from Credit
Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB, A/Positive; 47%
shareholder),
part of Credit Agricole (CA; A/Positive). Fitch believes that
timely financial
support would be provided by CACIB, or ultimately by CA, if
required, as CACIB
is UBAF's designated reference shareholder.
The two-notch difference between CACIB's and UBAF's Long-term
IDRs reflects
Fitch's opinion that UBAF is of limited importance to the
parent. This considers
UBAF's role and franchise and limited synergies with the group.
This is
counterbalanced by the high reputational risk for the parent if
UBAF defaults as
well as UBAF's small size, which would absorb limited resources
of the parent in
case of support. The Positive Outlook on UBAF's Long-term IDR
mirrors those on
CACIB and CA.
VR
UBAF's company profile constrains the VR given its monoline
business focussed on
trade finance in emerging markets. Because of continued
political turmoil in
some of UBAF's key markets in the MENA region, trade flows there
have reduced
substantially, and this has translated into weak profitability.
UBAF's 101%
cost-income ratio in 1H15 highlights the bank's challenge in
generating higher
revenue. UBAF's new management team's strategy is focussing on
new markets and
seeking to leverage against the bank's relationships with its
shareholders,
which is credit-positive. However, we consider execution risk in
improving
revenue as substantial because UBAF's franchise in targeted
markets is small. In
addition, we believe that UBAF has little cost flexibility given
the bank's
focus on improving risk controls.
UBAF's weak profitability is balanced by the bank's reduced risk
appetite. UBAF
has reduced or cut its exposure to higher-risk countries, and
has ceased some
businesses that are exposed to lower transparency (eg
correspondent banking in
certain jurisdictions). We also view UBAF's continued focus on
improving its
risk management framework as credit- positive. This includes
closer integration
with its parent bank in terms of systems and procedures, as well
as the
strengthening of the risk management department.
Similar to its trade finance peers, UBAF's main risks relate to
operational and
litigation issues. In May 2014, UBAF filled a Voluntary
Self-Disclosure with US
Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) relating to certain
transactions that
might be construed as potentially impermissible under U.S.
regulations. The
outcome is hard to predict but UBAF's VR is based on the
assumption that the
settlement costs will be manageable for the bank. Material
settlement costs
leading to a sharp decline in capital ratios, with no credible
plan to restore
these over a reasonably short period, or constraints on business
from regulators
as part of the settlement, would put the rating under pressure.
UBAF's capital
ratios are sound and compare adequately with peers, but its
capital base is
small in absolute terms and therefore unlikely to absorb
material shocks.
UBAF's funding base is almost exclusively wholesale-based and is
concentrated.
Nonetheless, we view liquidity as satisfactory given the
short-term nature of
UBAF's trade finance transactions. Liquidity is further
underpinned by potential
support from its parent bank, although UBAF does not rely on
funding from CACIB.
UBAF's trade finance transactions are mainly short-term and
typically
collateralised by goods or guarantees. The bank's sound
underwriting standards
have translated into satisfactory asset quality. Nonetheless,
UBAF remains
sensitive to event risk from high asset and geographic
concentrations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
UBAF's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in
CACIB's, and
ultimately CA's IDRs. The ratings are also sensitive to a change
in Fitch's view
of UBAF's links to CACIB and could be negatively affected if
these weaken, for
example by a sale of or material reduction in the ownership
stake.
VR
The bank's VR could be downgraded if UBAF is unable to restore
at least
acceptable underlying profitability, which would signal a
further weakening of
its franchise. Sizeable operational losses with no credible plan
for restoring
capitalisation would also put the VR under pressure. A shift
toward a higher
risk appetite, greater asset concentration, less stringent
liquidity policies or
looser operational and credit risk controls could also trigger a
downgrade,
although this is not our expectation.
Upside potential for the VR is limited given the narrow business
model and the
expected prolonged challenging operating environment in the MENA
region. An
upgrade would be contingent on a material improvement in revenue
generation,
leading to satisfactory profitability, while maintaining sound
risk appetite.
The rating actions are as follows:
UBAF
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+'
