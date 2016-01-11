(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is planning to withdraw the ratings on Sanmina Corporation (Sanmina) on or about Feb. 10, 2016 (approximately 30 days from the date of this release) for commercial reasons. Fitch currently rates Sanmina as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+'; --Senior secured revolving credit facility 'BBB- / RR1'; --Senior secured notes 'BB+ /RR3'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Believing that investors benefit from augmented rating coverage Fitch is providing approximately 30 days' notice to the market of the rating withdrawal of Sanmina. Ratings are subject to analytical review and thus may change up to the time Fitch withdraws the ratings. Fitch's last rating action for Sanmina was on Sept. 30, 2015; at that time the long-term IDR was upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'. In addition, Fitch affirmed the senior secured revolving credit facility rating at 'BBB-', assigning a Recovery Rating (RR) of 'RR1', and affirmed the senior secured notes at 'BB+', assigning an RR of 'RR3'. Contact: Michael J. Mancini Senior Director +1-212-908-0757 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.