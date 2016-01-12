(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 12 (Fitch) Recent turmoil in the high-yield
bond market and
the reported suspension of redemptions of Third Avenue and Stone
Lion funds have
heightened investor concern about secondary bond market
liquidity. A Fitch study
of 2015 trading frequency patterns among holdings of high-yield
exchange traded
funds (ETFs) indicates that issue size and ratings were
important factors
influencing high-yield bonds' liquidity.
Volatility during the last few weeks has raised questions about
the potential
for liquidity problems in the high-yield market to spread
further. This
volatility resulted in outflows from high-yield mutual funds and
ETFs. Markets
may anticipate even more price volatility into 2016 if US
interest rates
continue to rise as expected. Fitch's analysis of trading
frequency, issue size
and credit quality among high-yield ETFs' holdings during 2015
seeks to address
these questions quantitatively.
Fitch's analysis of the bonds held by ETFs found that bond issue
size and credit
quality strongly influenced how often they were traded. Fitch
analyzed the
trading frequency of 1800 bond issues held by the 24 US-based
high-yield bond
ETFs from Jan. 2, 2015 to Dec. 15, 2015 as a proxy for the
overall high-yield
bond market. The ETFs had combined assets of approximately $34
billion,
according to Bloomberg data. Issues that were not FINRA TRACE
eligible were
excluded from the study.
Larger issues with higher credit quality traded more frequently,
while smaller,
lower quality issues traded less. For example: 'CCC+' and lower
rated issues
between $250 million to $500 million traded on approximately 50%
of the trading
days in 2015. 'BB-'and higher rated issues with an issue size
greater than $1
billion traded on almost 90% of these days. [See chart below.]
To put this
activity in context, relative to the 2008-2009 period, 2015 was
largely marked
by moderate volatility and an absence of major liquidity
disruptions. The study
relied on data from FINRA TRACE and Bloomberg Composite ratings.
On average, only 13% of fund holdings studied fell into the
'CCC+' or lower
category, where spreads have widened to their highest levels
since the crisis,
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The average rating
distribution of
HY ETF holdings is as follows: 45% 'BB-' or higher, 40% 'B+' to
'B-', 13% 'CCC+'
or lower and 3% with no data.
The original issue size distribution of HY ETF holdings is as
follows: 3% less
than or equal to $250 mil, 25% $251-500 mil, 34% $501-1000 mil,
36% greater than
$1,000 mil, and 1% no data.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page.
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
