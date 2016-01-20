(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, January 20 (Fitch) The Central American and
Dominican Republic
insurance sector's outlook remains stable for 2016, according to
Fitch Ratings
in a newly published report. The stable outlook is based on
favorable growth
rates for insurance markets in the region, along with the
projected positive
economic growth in those countries. In addition, the outlook
considers the
strengths that the insurance markets continue to show in terms
of capitalization
and liquidity. However, a higher frequency of catastrophic
events, along with
higher inflation rates and currency devaluation in some
countries, still pose
challenges for the region.
As we expect performance, capitalization, and liquidity to
remain supportive of
the existing ratings in 2016, the rating outlook remains Stable,
which indicates
that there is a limited probability of rating changes over the
next 12-18
months. However, significant changes in company risk profiles or
level of
support assumed could lead to changes in the credit ratings in
some cases.
In Fitch's opinion, the Central American insurance industry
maintained an
adequate financial profile as of September 2015. This is based
on the region's
relatively low combined ratio, which remained less than 100%
(95.6%). In
addition, the region maintained a low operating leverage ratio
of 1.1x, and a
high liquidity coverage ratio (152% of reserves and 105% of
liabilities).
Fitch estimates nominal growth (in U.S. dollars) of 4.8% in
premium underwriting
for Central America and the Dominican Republic at the end of
2015, comparing
unfavorably to the 8.2% registered in 2014. This is due to an
accounting
adjustment in the financial statements of Costa Rica's largest
insurer, which
underwrites 82% of total premiums. This market is the second
largest in the
region with 25% of total premiums. For 2016, Fitch estimates
growth of 3.5%,
based on more aggressive competition and devaluation of currency
in some of the
markets.
Fitch also believes that profitability in property and casualty
insurance lines
will be challenged by highly competitive rates promoted by
favorable conditions
in the international reinsurance market. In the medium term,
this may affect
sector performance, although growth and profitability in
personal insurance
lines could mitigate a possible deterioration in the
profitability of these
markets.
We also believe that the region will be able to maintain
adequate capitalization
and leverage ratios, based on more efficient generation and
reinvestment of
revenues in most companies, and on the extensive reinsurance
capacity available
in the markets. Fitch believes solvency levels could show
further improvement as
Solvency II type regulations are adopted in some markets within
the region.
The full report, '2016 Outlook: Central America and Dominican
Republic Insurance
Sector' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on
the link.
Contact:
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+503 2516 6606
Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel
79 Ave. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan, Colonia Escalon
San Salvador, El Salvador
Jazmin Roque
Associate Director
+503 2516 6607
jazmin.roque@fitchratings.com
Maria Jose Arango
Associate Director
+503 2516 6620
maria.arango@fitchratings.com
Miguel Martinez
Associate Director
+503 2516 6628
miguel.martinez@fitchratings.com
Riccardo Caruso
Analyst
+503-2516 6621
riccardo.caruso@fitchratings.com
Diego Alvarez
Analyst
+503 2516 6622
Diego.alvarez@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
