(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
'BB+' Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its operating
partnership
Mack-Cali Realty, L.P. (collectively, CLI). The agency has also
assigned a
'BB+'/'RR4' rating to CLI's $350 million unsecured term loan due
January 2019
with two one-year extension options. A full list of Fitch's
ratings for CLI
follows at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings for CLI reflect the company's weaker credit
metrics and capital
markets access relative to other low investment grade rated
REITs, as well as
challenging fundamentals in many of its core northeast suburban
office markets.
Fitch expects CLI's credit metrics to remain appropriate for a
'BB+' rated REIT
through our 2017 projection period.
CLI's new management has communicated a credible turnaround plan
that considers
bondholders but favors equity holders. The company could reduce
leverage below
Fitch's 7.0x rating sensitivity for positive rating momentum
with the proceeds
from $600 million to $800 million of identified non-core asset
sales. However,
the agency believes CLI is more likely to use the proceeds for
acquisitions and
asset stabilization; repositioning and development capex,
particularly in the
context of its manageable debt maturity profile; and adequate
access to
unsecured bank term loan and secured mortgage debt.
Longer-term, Fitch believes that management intends to
reposition CLI's
portfolio and balance sheet to levels consistent with a low
investment grade
rating, including leverage sustaining in the mid-to-high 6x
range. Fitch views
public equity issuance as the most likely avenue for future
deleveraging,
assuming successful execution of the company's turnaround plan
narrows the net
asset value (NAV) discount for its shares. Incremental net
operating income
(NOI) from developments could also lead to lower leverage;
however, Fitch
expects the company to continue to start new developments as
existing projects
are delivered and stabilized.
SPECULATIVE GRADE CREDIT METRICS
Fitch expects Mack-Cali's leverage will sustain in the
low-to-mid-7.0x range
through 2017, which is appropriate for a 'BB+' rated REIT with
Mack-Cali's asset
profile. Mack-Cali's portfolio is principally comprised of
capital intensive
suburban office properties in select New Jersey and, to a lesser
extent, New
York and Connecticut suburbs - markets generally characterized
by stubbornly
high vacancy rates and weak same-store NOI growth prospects.
The company's leverage for the trailing 12-months (TTM) ended
Sept. 30, 2015 was
7.2x. Fitch defines leverage as recurring operating EBITDA,
excluding non-cash
above and below market lease adjustments, over total debt net of
readily
available cash.
Fitch expects CLI's fixed-charge coverage (FCC) will weaken to
the mid-1.0x
range, largely driven by elevated recurring maintenance and
leasing capex,
including amenity capex related to the company's portfolio
repositioning and
stabilization efforts. The latter is somewhat non-routine in
nature; however,
Fitch has included it in its estimate of maintenance capex,
viewing it as
deferred capital spending, now required to keep the properties
competitive. The
company's FCC was 1.8x for the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2015. Fitch
defines FCC as
recurring operating EBITDA, excluding non-cash revenues and
including recurring
cash distributions from joint ventures, less maintenance capex
over cash
interest incurred.
FEWER CAPITAL AVENUES AVAILABLE
Fitch views CLI's access to attractively priced public equity
and debt as
limited, based on the market implied discount to net asset value
(NAV) and yield
for its shares and unsecured bonds. However, Fitch believes the
company retains
adequate access to competitively priced debt capital from
unsecured bank term
loans, as well as mortgage debt capital for select higher value
unencumbered
assets.
CLI announced a new $350 million unsecured term loan on Jan. 9,
2016. The loan
mature in January 2019 with two one-year extension options at
the company's
election. The interest rate for the loan is currently 140 basis
points over
LIBOR. Mack-Cali entered into interest rate swap arrangements to
fix LIBOR for
the duration of the term loan, resulting in a current all-in
fixed rate of 3.12
percent, including transaction costs. CLI plans to use the term
loan proceeds to
repay its $200 million, 5.8% unsecured bonds that mature on Jan.
15, 2016, and
to pay down outstanding borrowings on its $600 million unsecured
credit
facility. The company had $35 million drawn under its $600
million revolver that
matures in 2017 as of Sept. 30, 2015.
During November 2015, the company created a separate REIT
subsidiary for its
residential operations called Roseland Residential Trust (RRT)
to facilitate
raising approximately $300 million of equity (through entity or
project level
joint ventures) to help fund a portion of its residential
development pipeline
at more attractive prices than what the company could achieve by
issuing CLI
shares.
Fitch views the creation of RRT as a modest net credit positive
in so far as it
reduces the need for CLI to take on additional debt to fund
RRT's development
equity needs. However, the move adds some financial reporting
complexity while
reducing operational flexibility. Longer term, isolating RRT
could also
facilitate a shareholder spin-off of the company's residential
operations. Fitch
would likely view this as a credit negative that reduces the
earnings power and
collateral value of CLI.
WEAK LIQUIDITY
CLI's sources of liquidity fall short of uses by $209 million
(pro forma for the
$350 million term loan issuance in January 2016), resulting in
0.8x liquidity
coverage under Fitch's liquidity analysis for the period from
Oct. 1, 2015 to
Dec. 31, 2017. Fitch's base case assumes that CLI successfully
raises $300
million of third-party equity to help fund its development
pipeline at RRT.
Fitch expects the company to use the proceeds from non-core
asset sales (net of
acquisitions) and secured mortgage and bank term loan financings
to fund its
share of development equity. CLI's liquidity coverage improves
to 0.1x assuming
it refinances 80% of its secured mortgage maturities through
2017.
CLI's unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt (UA/UD) is
adequate for the
'BB+' rating at 1.9x based on a stressed 9% capitalization rate
and including
the company's $350 million unsecured term loan issuance net of
$200 million of
January 2016 unsecured bond maturities. Fitch expects this
coverage to
moderately deteriorate due to incremental mortgage encumbrances
and the sale of
select unencumbered properties. The company may also contribute
additional
office assets to its RRT subsidiary for redevelopment. Although
these are likely
to be underperforming suburban office properties, they could
lower the absolute
value of UA, nonetheless.
Fitch also sees the potential for CLI's UA portfolio quality to
decline in the
near-to-medium term given the company's stated plans to sell
lower cap rate
assets, such as its 125 Broad Street office condo interest,
depending on the use
of proceeds. The company has also indicated that it will
consider putting
mortgages on select properties to help fund its share of
development equity.
Mack-Cali has a low 40.8% dividend payout ratio of its adjusted
funds from
operations (AFFO) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015. However,
Fitch expects
the company's AFFO payout ratio to exceed 100% during 2016, due
to elevated
maintenance and leasing capex, including the company's planned
building amenity
enhancements.
CREDIBLE PLAN FACES HEADWINDS
Fitch views CLI's '20/15' turnaround strategy as generally
credible. Successful
plan execution should improve the company's overall asset and
market quality and
increase its property NOI. The 20/15 plan is a multi-year,
multi-step strategy
for reducing costs, improving business relationships and
enhancing the
portfolio's asset and market quality by 2018.
Regarding the latter, CLI plans to reposition its portfolio to
include 20
million square foot of office and 15,000 apartment units by
selling non-core
and/or class B properties, reducing its office and flex R&D
portfolio exposure
to roughly 10 submarkets from more than 25. After completing its
portfolio
repositioning, CLI's office portfolio will principally be
concentrated in New
Jersey markets with access to transportation. The company will
also exit its
small portfolio positions in the New York City, D.C. and
suburban Maryland
office markets, as a result.
CLI has also outlined an aggressive, $2.7 billion apartment
development program
to reach its 15,000 unit goal at its RRT subsidiary by 2018. CLI
will fund its
share of the estimated development costs with retained cash flow
from operations
and/or asset sales, and possibly incremental borrowings.
The company's plan faces external execution risk, primarily from
challenging
property market dynamics. Fitch expects New Jersey office
fundamentals will
remain a headwind given the state's relatively inhospitable
business environment
that includes high labor and living costs, as well as regulatory
and tax
burdens. Employment growth has been lackluster in New Jersey
during the past
decade, partly due to consolidation in the telecom and
pharmaceutical
industries, which has caused some jobs to be eliminated or leave
the state.
Fitch's ratings case projections assume the company's GAAP SSNOI
grows by 3%
during 2016 and is flat during 2017 due to lease expiration
driven vacancy in
its New Jersey waterfront portfolio.
Fitch is also less optimistic regarding some of the plan's
underlying
assumptions. Amenity enhancements at select suburban office
properties should
allow CLI to take leasing market share and help stabilize
portfolio occupancy,
resulting in higher property operating income. However, the
agency lacks
conviction that tenants will pay premium rents for greater
amenities given high
submarket vacancy rates and an uncertain competitive response
from other New
Jersey office landlords. Separately, Fitch views the company's
goals for the
retail at its New Jersey waterfront office assets as ambitious
relative to the
$25 million estimated capital investment.
CLI's turnaround plan also assumes accommodative commercial real
estate (CRE)
investment and capital markets. Although generally open and
attractively priced,
the CRE debt capital markets have experienced some disruption
around interest
rate volatility this year. The company has identified roughly 40
non-core assets
that management estimates are worth between $600 million to $800
million that
CLI plans to sell in tempo with its capital needs. A delay in
timing or
reduction in estimated proceeds could cause the company's credit
metrics to
weaken further.
SOME NOTABLE GREEN SHOOTS
CLI's renewed operational focus appears to be gaining traction
on several
fronts. Management has worked swiftly to devise and begin
implementing the 20/15
turnaround plan since joining the company in June 2015. The
initial phases have
primarily focused on expense reductions at the property and
corporate levels, as
well as rebuilding relationships with market participants (i.e.
CRE brokers).
The company has identified $25 million of annual savings it
expects to realize
during 2016 from lower personnel, G&A, property operating and
interest costs.
Indeed, CLI's third-quarter 2015 (3Q'15) results showed
improvements in select
portfolio operating metrics, as well as the company's cost
structure. The
portfolio was 85.8% leased at Sept. 30, 2015, up from 82.3% at
June 30, 2015.
The improvement was partly due to solid leasing velocity, which
contributed
about 150 basis points (bps). However, the 250 bps majority came
from
reclassifying certain transitional/repositioning candidate
properties, thereby
removing them from the company's 'in-service' portfolio.
Same-store NOI grew by 6.5% year-over-year on a cash and GAAP
basis during the
third quarter. However, a 7.9% reduction in expenses drove the
result, which
Fitch views as lower quality relative to top-line gains. SSNOI
would have been
negative 3.9% if selected low vacancy properties were classified
as 'in-service'
and, therefore kept in the same-store pool.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CLI include:
--SSNOI grows by 3% during 2016 and is flat during 2017 due to
lease expiration
driven vacancy in its NJ waterfront portfolio;
--Dispositions of $575 million during 2016 and $150 million
during 2017 at cap
rates of 5.3% and 8%, respectively;
--Acquisitions of $700 million during 2016 at a 6.5% cap rate;
--Development spending of $354 million, including investments in
unconsolidated
JVs;
--CLI's RRT subsidiary raises $300 million of JV equity during
2016;
--Recurring maintenance and amenity capital spending of $150
million during 2016
and 2017;
--The company raises $350 million of term loan debt, using a
portion of the
proceeds to refinance its $200 million of unsecured bonds that
mature on Jan.
15, 2016;
--CLI issues net mortgage debt of $489 million through 2017; and
--No equity issuance by Mack-Cali, Inc. through the forecast
period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although Fitch does not anticipate positive rating actions in
the near-to-medium
term, the following factors could result in positive rating
momentum:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 7x (leverage
was 7.2x for the
TTM ended Sept. 30, 2015);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
2x (coverage was
1.8x for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2015).
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt
sustaining above 2x, assuming no material change in the quality
of the
unencumbered pool due to sale of best relative assets (pro forma
coverage was
1.9x at Sept. 30, 2015).
The following factors may result in negative rating momentum:
--A sustained liquidity shortfall and/or deterioration in the
breadth and depth
of capital access;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 8x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
1.5x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
--IDR at 'BB+'.
Mack-Cali Realty, L.P.
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BB+'/'RR4';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'/'RR4'.
Fitch has also assigned a 'BB+'/'RR4' rating to Mack-Cali
Realty, L.P.'s $350
million unsecured term loan due January 2019.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton O. Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Nov. 13, 2015.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
