NEW DELHI/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and short-term
IDRs at 'F2' for
Hilltop Holdings Inc. (Hilltop) and PlainsCapital Bank. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of
this release.
The ratings are supported by Hilltop's diverse business model
for a bank of its
size, experienced and consistent management team, solid capital
position, and
PlainsCapital Bank's historically stable operating performance.
Key rating
constraints include Hilltop's heavy reliance on income generated
from mortgage
banking and weak liquidity profile relative to Fitch-rated
mid-tier bank peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Hilltop's business model and revenue mix are diverse, which
Fitch views as a
positive ratings factor. Hilltop is atypical for a financial
institution of its
size in that it holds, in addition to its core banking business
(PlainsCapital
Bank), a niche investment bank (Hilltop Securities), a national
mortgage banking
platform (PrimeLending), and a property and casualty insurance
subsidiary
(National Lloyds). Specifically, Fitch sees the presence of
Hilltop Securities
and PrimeLending as positive influences on Hilltop's company
profile, as both
subsidiaries provide business and geographic diversity that
complements the
company's core banking business. Fitch considers National Lloyds
to be neutral
to the overall rating owing to its historically lackluster
performance relative
to the rest of the group, and sees no discernible strategic fit
within the
Hilltop family of companies.
Fitch believes Hilltop has an excellent management team and
considers it a key
credit strength. The chairman and largest shareholder, Gerald
Ford, is a
well-known and well-respected figure in the industry. Fitch also
considers the
management team of PlainsCapital Bank to be deep and stable with
a number of
PlainsCapital's senior managers having worked at the bank almost
since its
inception in 1987.
Hilltop's ratings are also supported by solid capital levels.
Regulatory capital
ratios are above well-capitalized standards and peer averages
with tangible
common equity and Tier 1 risk based capital ratios at 11.6% and
18.9%,
respectively, at 3Q 2015. Fitch views Hilltop's current levels
of capital as a
ratings strength given the bank's relatively low risk profile
and historical net
charge off trends.
Hilltop's ratings are further supported by strong asset quality
trends.
PlainsCapital Bank's nonperforming asset and net charge-off
ratios have
historically remained below mid-tier peer group averages, which
Fitch attributes
to the company's generally conservative underwriting standards.
Excluding assets
covered by FDIC loss-sharing agreements, nonperforming asset
levels have
decreased in recent years and remain below mid-tier peer group
averages.
PlainsCapital's loan book is also fairly well-diversified across
both product
and industry, but Hilltop's asset quality profile is somewhat
limited by
concentrated geographic exposure to Texas.
While Fitch recognizes that Hilltop's revenue mix is more
diversified than that
of a similarly sized bank, the bank's revenues are predominately
driven by
mortgage banking income, which Fitch believes is an inherently
volatile revenue
source. As of YTD Sept. 30, 2015, gains from the sale of
originated loans
represented roughly 31% of Hilltop's consolidated revenues. In
light of the
variability of loan sale gains as well as their substantial
contribution to the
company's total revenues, Hilltop's 'BBB' rating incorporates
its reliance on
mortgage banking. Fitch views this reliance as both a limitation
to the
company's earnings profile and as well as an overall ratings
constraint.
Fitch considers Hilltop's liquidity profile to be weak relative
to mid-tier
peers. Its loan-to-deposit and wholesale funding ratios are
noticeably higher
than comparably sized banks. Additionally, Hilltop's funding
costs tend to be
higher compared to mid-tier peers. Fitch recognizes that these
characteristics
are largely explained by the company's substantial mortgage
banking and
broker-dealer activities and that Hilltop's funding structure
would appear
stronger if adjusted to remove loans held for sale.
Nevertheless, Fitch believes
Hilltop's liquidity profile is constrained by the bank's
origination-heavy
business model.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
PlainsCapital Bank's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one
notch higher than
the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor preference. Fitch believes U.S. depositor
preference
gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the
event of default.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Ratings Floor of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's view
that Hilltop and PlainsCapital Bank are not considered
systemically important
and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely.
HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of Hilltop are equalized with those of its chief
operating
company, PlainsCapital Bank, reflecting its role as the bank
holding company,
which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for
its bank
subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's revenues are predominately driven by mortgage banking
income; all
else equal, Fitch estimates that a 10% decline in mortgage sale
revenue could
lower consolidated earnings by up to 20% (estimate does not
incorporate positive
effects from a potential decline in variable expenses). As such,
Hilltop's
ratings would be sensitive to mortgage volumes. However, this
risk is partially
mitigated because the mortgage bank originates primarily home
purchases rather
than refinancings. The former is less sensitive to changes in
the level of
interest rates than the latter and is expected to remain fairly
buoyant in 2016.
Fitch places great emphasis on the continuity of senior
management at Hilltop
and PlainsCapital Bank. As such the ratings are sensitive to
unexpected
departures or changes in senior management (either at the
holding company or the
bank), especially if this could lead to material changes in such
areas as
strategy, risk appetite, and/or capital management. However,
Fitch acknowledges
that such risk is partially mitigated by a deep bench of
seasoned executives and
a culture that has resulted in historically very low managerial
turnover,
especially at the bank.
The ratings are sensitive to Hilltop's overall operating
performance. A
substantial increase in nonperforming assets or net charge-offs,
adjusted for
covered loans, relative to PlainsCapital Bank's historical
averages could result
in downward ratings pressure. Given Hilltop's concentrated
exposure to Texas,
unforeseen negative developments in the Texas economy leading to
a material
deterioration in asset quality could prompt a review of the
ratings. Fitch
recognizes that PlainsCapital's direct exposure to energy only
represents about
4% of the bank's loan book (down significantly year-to-date),
but its ratings
would be sensitive to any second order effects that lower oil
prices may have on
the Texas economy.
Fitch's ratings incorporate Hilltop's acquisitive growth
strategy and the
execution risk associated with that approach. Unforeseen and
material problems
arising from future acquisitions or acquisitions of businesses
lacking an
obvious strategic fit within Hilltop's corporate group could
prompt a review of
the ratings.
Fitch's ratings also incorporate Hilltop's plans to successfully
integrate SWS
Group. Although the transaction closed on Jan. 1, 2015, the
company will
continue to work on integration, particularly back-office
systems, through 2016.
Should significant and/or unexpected costs or problems arise
preventing timely
and full integration of SWS Group, this may prompt Fitch to
undertake a review
of the ratings.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by
PlainsCapital Bank are
primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDR. Should
the long-term IDR
be downgraded, deposit ratings could be similarly impacted.
HOLDING COMPANY
If Hilltop became undercapitalized or had regulatory
prohibitions between
upstreaming dividends from the bank, there is the potential that
Fitch could
notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the
PlainsCapital Bank.
COMPANY PROFILE
Hilltop Holdings is a Texas-based financial holding company with
four operating
business units: PlainsCapital Bank, PrimeLending, Hilltop
Securities and
National Lloyds. In addition to providing traditional banking
and mortgage
banking services, Hilltop Holdings also provides investment
banking, public
finance advisory, fixed income sales, and clearing services
through Hilltop
Securities. National Lloyds is a property and casualty insurance
holding company
that provides, through its subsidiaries, fire and homeowners
insurance to low
value dwellings and manufactured homes in Texas and other areas
of the southern
United States.
As of Sept. 30, 2015, the company had $12.4 billion in total
consolidated
assets. The company's stock is listed on the NYSE under the
ticker HTH.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Hilltop Holdings
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior debt at 'BBB';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
PlainsCapital Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
PlainsCapital Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
