DUBAI/LONDON, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it expects
Turkish Islamic
banks' loan growth to remain above the sector average,
supported by new
entrants to the market and increasing penetration, despite
intense competition
from conventional banks.
Excluding the troubled Bank Asya, Islamic banks (participation
banks) expanded
their loan books 34% YoY in1H15, compared with sector's average
of 25%. For 2016
Fitch forecasts 15%-20% loan growth for the sector. Including
Bank Asya, loan
growth at Islamic banks has lagged behind conventional banks in
the past two
years (up 16% YoY in 9M15).
In a report published today, Fitch says return on equity could
increase in 2016,
underpinned by loan growth, but will be sensitive to
non-performing loan (NPL)
growth due to the banks' fairly high credit risk profiles and a
volatile
operating environment. Fitch-rated Islamic banks' Viability
Ratings remain
sensitive to deterioration in asset quality, capital or
profitability.
The Islamic banks' NPLs/gross loans ratio rose to 5.6% at
end-9M15 from 3% at
end-2012. This was above the sector NPL ratio of 2.9% at
end-9M15. Although NPL
growth across the sector has partly reflected the impact of the
Turkish lira
depreciation and slowing economic growth, the more marked
deterioration in the
NPL ratio of Islamic banks mainly relates to significant
asset-quality problems
at Bank Asya.
Significant foreign-currency (FC) lending at Islamic banks (a
high 47% of
loans), heightens credit risk and exposes the banks to further
depreciation of
the Turkish lira. In particular, FC- indexed loans, which are
higher-risk in
Fitch's view, are significant and accounted for 72% of
participation banks' FC
lending at end-9M15. This partly reflects their higher level of
SME lending
(two-fifths of their gross loans at end-9M15) than conventional
banks.
Islamic banks' capitalisation (Tier 1 of 11.4% at end-9M15)
remains reasonable,
despite having declined in 2015. However, return on equity has
weakened (10.9%
in 9M15 excluding Bank Asya, slightly above the sector average
of 10.2%) and
capital could come under pressure from any further sharp fall in
the lira. In
Fitch's view, targeted growth in the participation banks' share
could spur
equity raising and Basel-III compliant Tier 2 sukuk issuance in
the short- to
medium-term.
The regulatory, legal and accounting environments are key areas
of development
for Islamic banking in Turkey. Fitch views government efforts to
support the
sector, by Turkish Treasury sukuk issuance and new regulations
that allow for
more sharia-compliant instruments, among other things, as
favourable for growth.
However, the limited range of instruments presently available to
Islamic banks
remains a constraint on funding, investing and lending. Liquid
assets consist
mainly of cash, central bank reserves and interbank assets,
reflecting a lack of
sharia-compliant investment products.
There are five Islamic banks in Turkey, accounting for 5.1% of
total banking
sector assets and loans at end-9M15. Participation and
conventional banks are
subject to a single supervisory authority and the same
disclosure requirements.
The Turkish government has a strategy to increase the Islamic
banks' share of
total sector assets to 15% by 2023. To support this strategy,
state-owned Ziraat
Bankasi established a participation bank, Ziraat Katilim
Bankasi, in May 2015;
the two other state-owned commercial banks are set to follow
suit in the
foreseeable future.
