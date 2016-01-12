(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 12 (Fitch) Any measures to prevent UAE bank
capital ratios
falling from their current levels will support the standalone
Viability Ratings
assigned to these banks, says Fitch Ratings. By reminding banks
at the outset of
the year that clearance must be obtained prior to announcing
dividend payments,
the UAE central bank is signalling prudence in a tougher
operating environment.
Capital adequacy, as measured by Fitch core capital as a
percentage of risk
weighted assets, is strong, reaching an average of 16% at
end-3Q15 at
Fitch-rated UAE banks. Leverage ratios are also robust,
averaging 12.5% at
end-3Q15. In general, asset quality and risk appetite are more
influential
factors in the Viability Ratings of UAE banks than
capitalisation and leverage
as we believe they have solid capital ratios. But the banks need
to maintain
solid capital buffers, especially because risk concentrations
tend to be high
and loss absorption capacity needs to be upheld to cover
potential unexpected
losses, which could be significant.
UAE banks are some of the most profitable among Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC)
peers, with rated banks reporting an average operating return on
equity in
excess of 16%. Internal capital generation capacity is strong,
held up by wide
margins, solid loan growth and contained impairment charges at
the banks.
Historically, bank dividend payouts have been high, averaging
about 50%, and
affordable because profitability has been high. But we think
banks' performance
indicators are unlikely to improve in 2016 as loan growth
moderates, loan
quality starts to deteriorate and liquidity remains tight. The
outlook for UAE
banks is discussed in the 2016 outlook report for GCC banks,
available by
clicking on the link below.
The local regulator has long required prior notification about
proposed dividend
payments but we think the latest reminder is a signal to banks
that high
dividend pay-outs are less likely to be tolerated now that the
operating
environment has become more difficult.
Banks represent 45% of all quoted stocks in the UAE and regional
investors have
become accustomed to high dividend payments. The UAE central
bank's December
2015 Monthly Outlook report said that dividend payments have
stagnated since
mid-2015 and notes that dividends are an important source of
income for local
retail investors. Dividend cuts are likely to prove unpopular
with investors but
we think that sustaining capital ratios at their current high
levels is
important to support confidence and regional financial
stability.
The regulator and the banks will have to find the right balance
between reducing
dividend payments to safeguard capital ratios, while at the same
time allowing
reasonable dividend pay-outs to maintain investor interest.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
