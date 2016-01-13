(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
ProCredit Bank
(Macedonia)'s (PCBM) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-' with a
Negative Outlook. At the same time, the agency has upgraded the
Viability Rating
(VR) to 'bb-' from 'b+'. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end
of this rating action commentary.
The upgrade of PCBM's VR reflects the bank's track record of
stable financial
performance and sound asset quality through the cycle, compared
with the sector
average in Macedonia and peers. It also reflects a reassessment
of the bank's
credit profile, based on comparisons of financial metrics with
other Fitch-rated
banks in the PCH Group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS
The IDRs and Support Ratings of PCBM reflect the likelihood of
support from its
parent, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH, BBB/Stable), based
on 100%
ownership by the parent, the strategic importance of south
eastern Europe to
PCH, strong integration within the parent group and a track
record of capital
and liquidity support. Absent of Country Ceiling constraints,
these
considerations are typically reflected in a one notch
differential between the
rating of the parent, PCH, and that of PCBM.
PCBM's IDRs are at the Macedonian Country Ceiling (BBB-), and
above the
Macedonian sovereign Long-term foreign-currency IDR (BB+), as
Fitch believes
there is strong support from the bank's Germany-based parent,
PCH, and if
needed, from PCH's core international financial institution
shareholders, which
would likely allow PCBM to withstand a sovereign debt crisis.
The Negative Outlook reflects the Outlook on the Macedonian
sovereign rating
(see 'Fitch Revises Macedonia's Outlook to Negative, Affirms at
'BB+' dated 21
August 2015 on www.fitchratings.com) and in turn the possibility
that the
Country Ceiling may also be lowered.
VR
The upgrade of PCBM's VR reflects the bank's track record of
stable financial
performance and sound asset quality through the cycle, compared
with the sector
average in Macedonia and compared with Fitch-rated peers in the
PCH Group. Our
reassessment of the bank's financial performance takes into
account recent
improvements in profitability metrics, supported by low loan
impairment charges
reflecting the bank's sound asset quality.
Impaired loans were 4.5% of gross loans at end-3Q15; however,
this reflects a
conservative definition of impairment as loans past due 30 days.
The bank
benefits from PCH's participation, in terms of strong corporate
governance and
risk management frameworks.
The VR also reflects moderate capitalisation and the bank's
small size, which
constrains its internal capital generation capacity. We view the
bank's Fitch
Core Capital of 11.2% at end-3Q15 as only moderate given the
bank's risk
profile, limited internal capital generation and growth plans.
However, our view
of capital is partly mitigated by sound reserve coverage of
impaired loans (86%
at end-3Q15), and ordinary capital support from the parent
through subordinated
debt and capital injections, if required to support growth.
The bank remains a small bank with a limited franchise in
Macedonia, accounting
for 3.8% of total banking sector assets at end-3Q15.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
PCBM's IDRs are at the level of Macedonia's Country Ceiling. The
IDR and Support
Rating would therefore be sensitive to a downward revision of
the Country
Ceiling.
A downgrade of PCH's ratings or a weakening in Fitch's view of
the parental
support available to the bank would also result in a downgrade
of its IDRs and
Support Rating, although neither is expected by Fitch.
VR
A downgrade of PCBM's VR could result from significant
deterioration in capital
and asset quality metrics. A further upgrade of the VR is
unlikely in the
short-term following today's rating action. A VR upgrade would
be contingent on
economies of scale, and improved internal capital generation
capacity, while
maintaining sound asset quality and capital levels.
The rating actions are as follows:
PCBM
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
