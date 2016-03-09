(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) European credit investors have grown
more bearish on a
range of perceived risks to their market in 2016, according to
Fitch Ratings'
latest senior investor survey.
A higher proportion of respondents said the risk to European
credit markets from
prolonged economic weakness, eurozone sovereign debt problems,
geopolitics and
emerging markets (EMs) was high than in our previous survey,
conducted last
October.
Seventy-seven percent of respondents said the risk from
prolonged economic
weakness was high, more than double the 36% who saw high risks
from a prolonged
recession in 4Q15 and the highest reading in three years. The
same proportion
saw the threat from geopolitical risk as high, up from 55%.
Sixty-five percent
cited adverse EM developments as a high risk, up from 59%.
A smaller proportion of investors are concerned about eurozone
sovereign debt
problems, with 31% rating them as a high rather than a low risk
in our 1Q16
survey. However, that is nearly double the proportion (16%) that
saw them as a
high risk in 4Q15.
Only 19% of respondents see withdrawal of central-bank credit
market easing/QE
as a high risk, compared with 23% in our previous survey. This
is the only risk
for which the proportion of respondents rating it high has
fallen since 4Q15,
probably reflecting the widespread expectation that the European
Central Bank
will announce additional stimulus measures at tomorrow's
meeting. The ECB said
in January that that it would "review and possibly reconsider"
its monetary
policy stance in March due to falling longer-term inflation
expectations.
Increased anxiety among European credit investors about other
risks would be
consistent with the "risk-off" sentiment seen in financial
markets during our 7
January-12 February survey period. Volatility, a sell-off in
risk assets and
flows into safe havens at the start of the year were driven by
inter-related
concerns over growth, commodity prices, emerging-market
vulnerabilities and
policymakers' ability to respond.
Respondents are not uniformly negative on the outlook for the
world economy this
year, however. Fifty-three percent of our survey respondents
described
themselves as bearish, citing the EM debt overhang and policy
headwinds, but 47%
say they are cautiously optimistic, because stronger developed
market growth
will offset an EM slowdown.
In Fitch's latest Global Economic Outlook, published on Monday,
we cut our real
GDP growth forecasts for 18 of the "Fitch 20" largest advanced
and
emerging-market economies, as the investment slowdown in China
and sharp
expenditure compression in major commodity-producing countries
continue to
reverberate. However, we do not forecast a global recession (we
see the world
economy growing by 2.5% this year). Healthier labour markets and
lower oil
prices support consumer spending across the advanced economies,
and many appear
to be beyond the worst of the private-sector deleveraging that
held back
domestic demand in recent years.
The Fitch Ratings Senior Fixed-Income Investor Survey was
established in 2007
and this is the 30th edition. This survey garnered 64 responses,
representing
the views of managers of an estimated EUR8trn of fixed-income
assets.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/pages/lon_des/investor_survey/ind
ex.html">Click here for the full interactive report,
European Senior
Fixed-Income Investor Survey 1Q16, which is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
Credit Market Research
+44 20 3530 1060
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Brian Coulton
Managing Director
Chief Economist
+44 20 3530 1060
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
