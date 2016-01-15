(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rwanda's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on Rwanda's senior unsecured foreign currency
bonds have also
been affirmed at 'B+.' The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'B+' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' IDR and Stable Outlook reflect the following key
ratings drivers:
Rwanda has had some success in rationalising expenditure and has
implemented
policies with the potential to increase domestic revenues. Fitch
expects an
overall budget deficit of 4.5% of GDP for the 2016 fiscal year
(FY16, which runs
from July 2015 to June 2016), slightly lower than the amount
programmed in the
budget. Fitch also expects the deficit to narrow further in
FY17. Rwanda's
fiscal performance has largely been a function of stabilised
current expenditure
and falling capital expenditure.
Supported by an IMF Policy Support Instrument, the Rwandan
government has
adopted a policy framework focused on increasing domestic
revenue mobilisation
to facilitate a shift in external donor flows from grants to
loans. Rwanda's
public debt metrics are better than similarly rated peers, but
the country is
highly dependent on donor flows and concessionary loans. Over
the five years
from FY11 to FY15, Rwanda received grants averaging about 40% of
total revenue
per year. In FY15, this fell to 30% and it will continue to fall
to below 20% in
FY18. The country's ability to successfully negotiate this
change will be
dependent upon the government's ability to continue making
progress on
structural reforms. In particular, planned changes to the
agricultural and
mining tax regimes could boost domestic revenues.
Rwanda's strong growth and low inflation are key rating
strengths and Fitch
expects the country to continue growing at approximately 7%
year-on-year through
2017. The expected 2016 growth rate of 6.3% is well above the
median forecast of
4.5% for 'B' rated sovereigns. Low international mineral prices
led to a
contraction in the mining sector in 2015, which acted as a drag
on the
industrial sector's overall performance. However, continued
growth in private
consumption along with a rebound in the export sector will be
the major drivers
of growth in 2016. Despite some seasonal fluctuations, inflation
remained below
5% in 2015. Fitch expects an increase in inflation in 2016 due
to increases in
food and fuel prices.
The current account deficit rose to an estimated 13.6% of GDP in
2015 from 8% of
GDP in 2013, partly reflecting a decline in exports. Export
growth will rebound
in 2016, but largely due to base effects. Exports as a
percentage of GDP are
likely to be lower in 2016. Lower export earnings will be
mitigated by the lower
price of energy imports, but Fitch expects the current account
deficit to widen
to over 14% of GDP in 2016. Further, falling external receipts
have led to a
drawdown in the official reserves position.
Rwanda's strong performance on governance indicators relative to
peers provides
additional support to the ratings, as well as being a key to
maintaining donor
support. In December, President Paul Kagame announced his
decision to run for a
third term following a referendum in which 98% of voters
approved changes to the
constitution that clear the way for Kagame to serve
theoretically until 2034.
Kagame's announcement has brought widespread criticism and could
represent an
issue between Rwanda and its multilateral and bilateral donors.
A sharp
reduction in donor flows would significantly negatively alter
Rwanda's credit
profile, as would weaker performance on governance indicators.
Fitch expects
Rwanda to come to an agreement with its donors and notes that
most 2016 donor
flows have already been programmed and are likely to be
disbursed as expected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger positive rating action are:
- Continued strong GDP growth supporting income convergence
towards 'B' peers.
- Continued improvement on fiscal reforms, such as efforts to
widen the tax base
and increase financial flexibility.
- A narrowing of the current account deficit over time,
supported, for example,
by export growth and greater regional integration.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a
negative rating action are:
- A material threat to political stability.
- A sharper-than-expected contraction in donor aid, which would
weaken the
fiscal and external positions.
- Failure to attract long-term capital inflows to offset a wide
current-account
balance, leading to a marked weakening of foreign reserve
coverage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that broad social and political stability will
prevail around the
2017 elections.
Fitch assumes Rwanda will continue to implement structural
reforms and prudent
economic policies with support of the IMF.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Jermaine Leonard
Director
+852 2263 9830
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
