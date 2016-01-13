(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings
of MetLife
Insurance Company USA (MetLife USA) and General American Life
Insurance Company
(GALIC) on Rating Watch Negative. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed the
existing ratings and Stable Outlook assigned to MetLife, Inc.
and certain
subsidiaries. A full list of rating actions is shown at the end
of this release.
Today's rating action follows MetLife's announcement yesterday
that it will
pursue a separation of a substantial portion of its U.S. Retail
segment, which
may involve a public offering, a spin-off, or a sale. Management
has indicated
that MetLife USA and GALIC will be included in the new company
and cited
completion of a strategic review and assessment of current
regulatory
environment as key drivers behind this proposed restructuring
initiative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Rating Watch Negative status reflects Fitch's view that the
operating risk
profile of the new company is more exposed to capital market
volatility and
interest rate risk due to the company's business concentration
in variable
annuity and universal life with secondary guarantee businesses.
Existing ratings
assigned to MetLife USA and GALIC benefit from the broad
diversification and
scale of the MetLife enterprise, which includes very strong
competitive
positions in group, voluntary and worksite; corporate benefit
funding; and
international insurance Accordingly, it is likely that the
ultimate ratings of
the separated entities would be lower than the current ratings,
unless the
higher operating risk profile is sufficiently mitigated via
extremely strong
capitalization, or other methods for which details are not yet
available.
Fitch notes too that the announcement yesterday by MetLife, in
and of itself,
indicates to Fitch that the businesses targeted for separation
may no longer be
'core', as defined under Fitch's group rating methodology.
Non-core businesses
are often rated at, or closer to, their stand-alone levels, with
less uplift for
group support. Fitch will consider possibly prior to any further
announcements
by MetLife of its strategic intentions with these business, if
these entities
should be downgraded to reflect such a potential non-core
designation. This will
follow additional stand-alone analysis by Fitch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
For two subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative:
Fitch may downgrade ratings upon application of criteria for
non-core entities
as mentioned above or upon further announcements by the company
of strategic
plans.
For MetLife and remaining subsidiaries:
Key rating drivers that could lead to an upgrade of MetLife's
ratings include
NAIC risk-based capital ratio above 450%, financial leverage
below 25%, and GAAP
fixed charge coverage ratio above 9x.
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade of MetLife's
ratings include
NAIC risk-based capital ratio below 350%, financial leverage
above 30%, and GAAP
fixed charge coverage ratio below 5x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch places the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
MetLife Insurance Company USA
General American Life Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) 'AA-'.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
MetLife, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--6.75% senior notes due 2016 at 'A-';
--1.756% senior notes due 2017 at 'A-';
--1.903% senior notes due 2017 'A-';
--6.817% senior notes due 2018 at 'A-';
--7.717% senior notes due 2019 at 'A-';
--5.25% sterling senior notes due 2020 at 'A-';
--4.75% senior notes due 2021 at 'A-';
--3.048% senior notes due 2022 at 'A-';
--4.368% senior notes due 2023 'A-';
--5.375% senior notes due 2024 at 'A-';
--3.6% senior notes due 2024 at 'A-';
--3.0% senior notes due 2025 at 'A-';
--3.6% senior notes due 2025 at 'A-';
--6.5% senior notes due 2032 at 'A-';
--6.375% senior notes due 2034 at 'A-';
--5.7% senior notes due 2035 at 'A-';
--5.875% senior notes due 2041 at 'A-';
--4.125% senior notes due 2042 at 'A-';
--4.875% senior notes due 2043 at 'A-';
--4.05% senior notes due 2045 at 'A-';
--4.6% senior notes due 2046 at 'A-';
--6.4% junior subordinated debentures due December 2036 at
'BBB';
--10.75% junior subordinated debentures due August 2039 at
'BBB';
--4.721% senior notes due 2044 at 'A-';
--Floating-rate non-cumulative preferred stock, series A at
'BBB';
--5.25% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock,
series C at
'BBB';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
MetLife Funding, Inc.
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
MetLife Capital Trust IV
--7.875% trust securities at 'BBB'.
MetLife Capital Trust X
--9.25% trust securities at 'BBB'.
Metropolitan Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--Surplus notes at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
New England Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-'.
Metropolitan Life Global Funding I
--Medium-term note program at 'AA-'.
MetLife Short Term Funding LLC
--Commercial paper program at 'F1+'.
