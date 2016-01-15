(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Poland's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-'
and 'A',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Poland's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'A-' and
'A', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'AA-' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Poland's 'A-' rating balances its strong macro performance,
resilient banking
system and governance indicators in line with the 'A' rating
category against
high external debt, higher-than-peers' government debt (52% of
GDP vs. 45% for
the 'A' peers' median) and relatively low GDP per capita despite
income
convergence towards the European Union (EU) average recently.
Poland's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
The Law and Justice (PIS) party won Poland's general (October)
and presidential
(May) elections in 2015. During its first three months in power,
the new
socially conservative government has passed a number of laws,
including on the
functioning of the media and the judiciary. These led to raised
domestic and
external concerns as they were seen as altering checks and
balances in Poland.
Fitch expects the more confrontational policy stance will
increase polarization
in the Polish society and lead to rising political tensions.
Real GDP grew 3.5% yoy in Q315, one of the fastest rates in the
EU. Fitch
expects growth will be 3.5% in 2015, up slightly from 3.3% in
2014. Domestic
demand is supported by favourable financing conditions, the fall
in unemployment
(7.2% in November 2015 from 8.3% a year ago and a peak of 10.6%
in 2013) and low
inflation (-0.5% in November). Fitch expects growth will remain
at 3.5% in 2016
and 2017, with an increasing contribution from consumption,
reflecting a
significant boost to child benefit payments (+0.9% of GDP) from
2016. The
implementation of new economic policies, such as sectoral taxes,
or any other
policy that would damage Poland's business climate, could affect
private
investment and constitute a downside risk to medium-term GDP
growth.
Fitch expects the budget deficit will be 3.0% of GDP in 2016, up
from 2.8% in
its previous forecast (and 3.0% in 2015). The revised budget for
2016 includes
new policies in line with electoral campaign pledges: spending
will increase by
0.9% of GDP, mostly on higher child benefits (Family 500+,
PLN16bn). This will
be funded by new taxes on banks and insurance companies
(PLN5.5bn) and retailers
(PLN2bn), and delayed income (from 2015) from the auction of
mobile frequencies
(PLN9.2bn), posing some execution risk, in Fitch's view.
For 2017, the agency expects the deficit will be kept at just
3.0% of GDP as we
assume the government will want to avoid breaching the EU's 3.0%
deficit rule.
There are risks of a higher deficit: the PIS government will be
under popular
pressure to deliver on its various promises (e.g. on income tax,
the retirement
age, or healthcare spending), while one-off revenues from the
mobile auction
will need to be replaced. The PIS government's change in the
stabilising
expenditure rule facilitates increases in government spending in
the short term
and weakens the efficacy of the rule as an institutional anchor
for fiscal
policy.
Banks will face a new 0.44% tax on assets (excluding government
bonds) from
2016. The central bank expects the cost to be about PLN4bn or
about one-third of
2015 net profit. Banks could be further affected by a scheme to
convert existing
foreign currency housing loans (PLN167bn or 17% of total loans
to the private
sector) into local currency. The ultimate cost for the banks
will depend on the
yet to be decided conversion terms. Policies that affect banks'
profitability
could negatively impact their ability to lend (+6.9% y/y over
the past 12
months) and support the economy. The banking system is well
capitalised (15.6%
capital adequacy ratio in Q32015), liquid and profitable and has
proved
resilient to global shocks.
Poland's current account deficit (CAD) is lower than in the
past, primarily
thanks to an improvement in its trade balance with EU countries.
In 2015, the
CAD was 1.5% of GDP and Fitch expects it will remain below 2% in
2017 thanks to
moderate oil prices, gradual strengthening in external demand
from Europe, and
some reduction in interest cost on external debt. Fitch expects
net external
debt (NXD) will remain high relative to peers, at about 31% of
GDP by 2017. The
high level of NXD potentially exposes Poland to global external
volatility and
is a key rating weakness. However, this weakness is partially
mitigated by a
EUR16.6bn (3.7% of GDP) IMF precautionary liquidity line and the
high share of
inter-company loans (60% of private sector external debt).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following
risk factors
could, individually or collectively, trigger negative rating
action:
- Relaxation of the fiscal stance that worsens the government
debt trajectory.
- Weakening of policy credibility or economic performance, for
example due to
deterioration in the business environment.
The following risk factors could individually or collectively,
trigger positive
rating action:
- Greater confidence that a track record of low budget deficits
and declining
government debt ratios is being established.
-Continued reduction in external debt ratios.
- Favourable GDP growth that supports income convergence towards
EU and 'A'
category medians.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes Poland's main economic partners in the eurozone
will benefit from
a gradual economic recovery with eurozone real GDP growing 1.7%
by 2017, up from
1.5% in 2014.
