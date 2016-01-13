(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 13 (Fitch) MetLife's proposed restructuring
announced Tuesday
has important implications for the life insurance industry,
which faces
significant competitive and regulatory pressures in the U.S. and
globally, says
Fitch Ratings. The move demonstrates how the evolving regulatory
environment
affects the industry's capital management and operating
strategies. The prospect
of increasing regulatory capital requirements associated with
MetLife's nonbank
systemically important financial institution (SIFI) designation
weighed heavily
in its decision.
MetLife is pursuing a separation of a substantial portion of its
U.S. retail
life and annuity business that would be subject to enhanced
capital requirements
under yet-to-be-announced U.S. nonbank SIFI prudential
standards. MetLife will
no longer write new U.S. retail life and annuity business -- a
significant
strategic shift for the firm. The U.S. business to be divested
represents
approximately 20% of the operating earnings of the firm globally
and 50% of its
U.S. retail operating earnings.
While the SIFI designation applies to only two other U.S. life
insurers to date
(Prudential and AIG), the threat of higher regulatory capital
requirements could
lead to further restructuring initiatives by U.S. life insurers,
as well as
non-U.S. insurers designated as a global systemically important
insurer (G-SII).
Rating implications for moves such as MetLife's could be mixed
based on the
structure and nature of the disposition of more risky,
market-sensitive
businesses, among many potential considerations.
Fitch believes that inclusion on the list of G-SIIs will
continue to play a
significant role in setting strategy for global insurers.
Already, one European
insurer, Generali, was removed in November 2015, while Aegon was
added. The
Financial Stability Board did not explain its rationale for the
change, but we
believe it was driven by how these firms are exposed to
nontraditional business,
which includes some market-sensitive products.
MetLife is the second of the four nonbank SIFIs in the U.S. to
elect a
significant asset disposal to mitigate the implications of its
systemically
important designation. GE, the first such firm, is disposing of
its
middle-market lending business and other wholesale funding
dependent businesses
within its GE Capital arm. None of the eight U.S. banks with
SIFI designations
have made moves quite as significant as MetLife and GE, but
certain
disincentives for becoming larger have been firmly established
for banks, mostly
though the global systemically important bank capital buffers,
the Comprehensive
Capital Analysis and Review program and the U.S. adoption of
Basel III capital
standards.
It remains unclear if the proposed restructuring will result in
MetLife shedding
its SIFI designation as the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight
Council has not
yet to provide an "exit ramp" for designated firms. MetLife has
challenged its
SIFI designation in court. Fitch expects regulatory uncertainty
around this
issue to persist into 2017.
Contact:
Douglas Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
Insurance
+1 312 368- 2061
Chicago, IL
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
New York, NY
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.