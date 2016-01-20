(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' stable sector and rating outlooks for Japanese mega banks reflects our expectation that their profitability will be stable and capital positions solid for 2016. This is backed by our view that the operating environment in Japan will remain stable, although it may face headwinds from China and elsewhere. Credit costs are likely to increase to "normal" levels, but not enough to hurt the banks' overall profitability. Fitch believes that the banks' capital positions will continue to improve due to their stable operating performances and reduction in vulnerability to market volatilities as they trim their investment exposure. The banks' profiles would also be supported as they build risk buffers to meet the new total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements by 2019. Fitch expects Japanese mega banks' overseas loan growth to slow as economic activity abroad decelerates and regulatory capital standards become more stringent. The banks are likely to invest more selectively overseas. The banks face greater foreign-currency liquidity management needs although their overall liquidity position remains strong. The report "2016 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Kaori Nishizawa Director +813-3288-2783 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Japan Naoki Morimura Director +813-3288-2868 Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com 2016 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.