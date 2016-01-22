(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Russian
Ryazan Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'B+' with Stable Outlook, Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'B' and
National Long-term rating at 'A(rus)' with Stable Outlook. The
region's
outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have been affirmed
at Long-term
local currency 'B+' and National Long-term 'A(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that Ryazan's direct risk
will remain
stable and its fiscal performance will be satisfactory in the
medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' rating reflects the region's high debt and weak
Russia's institutional
framework. It also reflects satisfactory fiscal performance amid
stable economic
prospects.
In its base case scenario Fitch expects Ryazan to record
satisfactory fiscal
performance in 2016-2018. Over the medium term we expect
operating surplus of
6%-7% of operating revenue, sufficient to cover interest
payments. Our forecasts
are based on the region's resilient tax base - which should
bring an operating
revenue increase of 5% yoy in 2016 - and on continued operating
spending (opex)
restraint.
Based on preliminary 2015 full-year statements we estimate
deficit before debt
variation at close to last year's level of 6% of total revenue
(2013: deficit
18%), underpinned by spending optimisation. The region's
financials for 2015
will be finalised in February 2016.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to stabilise at 75% of
current revenue in
2015-2016. The region's administration managed to contain direct
risk at
RUB26.8bn by end-2015 (2014: RUB26.9bn), in line with our
expectations. At
end-2015 debt stock was 50% composed of bank loans, followed by
federal budget
loans (43%) and domestic bonds (7%).
Ryazan's debt servicing ratio remains weak, with direct debt
servicing estimated
to have exceeded almost 4x operating balance in 2015.
Additionally we estimate
2015 debt payback period to have been over 35 years, which is
substantially more
than the average maturity of the region's debt portfolio of 2.5
years. Therefore
the region remains exposed to moderate refinancing risk as 66%
of its debt
maturities are in 2016-2017.
The region's latest forecast sees the local economy growing
1%-2.5% annually in
2016-2018. According to the administration's preliminary
estimates, the local
economy contracted by 0.9% yoy in real terms in 2015 after it
expanded 1.7% a
year earlier. The region's economy is modest in the national
context but is
fairly diversified and local producers benefit from the region's
close proximity
to Moscow, the country's largest market.
Russia's institutional framework for local and regional
governments is a
constraint on the region's ratings. It has a shorter track
record of stable
development than many of its international peers. Weak
institutions lead to
lower predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policies, which
tend to be
shaped by the federal government's continuous reallocation of
revenue and
expenditure responsibilities within government tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action could result from an improvement of the
region's fiscal
performance, leading to a smaller budget deficit consistently
below 5% of total
revenue and improved debt coverage ratio (as measured by direct
risk/current
revenue) of less than 70% on a sustained basis.
Increased total indebtedness with net overall risk above 90% of
total revenue,
accompanied by persistent refinancing pressure and a negative
current balance,
would lead to a downgrade.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
