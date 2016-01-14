(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Intesa
Sanpaolo S.p.A.'s (IntesaSP; BBB+/Stable/F2/bbb+) EUR1.25bn
additional Tier 1
notes (ISIN: XS1346815787) a final rating of 'BB-'.
The notes are perpetual, but can be redeemed at the option of
the issuer after
five years from the issue date and every interest payment date
thereafter,
subject to regulatory approval, and pay an annual coupon of 7%.
The final rating is in line with the expected rating Fitch
assigned to the notes
on 12 January 2016 (see 'Fitch Rates Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.'s
Upcoming EUR AT1
Notes 'BB-(EXP)'' at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated five notches below IntesaSP's 'bbb+'
Viability Rating (VR),
comprising two notches for loss severity relative to senior
unsecured creditors
and three notches for incremental non-performance risk relative
to IntesaSP's
VR. The notching for non-performance risk reflects the
instruments' fully
discretionary interest payment, which Fitch considers the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption. Under the terms of the notes, the
issuer will not make
an interest payment (in full or in part) if it has insufficient
distributable
items. The notes have fully discretionary interest payments and
are subject to
write-down on breach of a 5.125% consolidated or unconsolidated
common equity
Tier 1 (CET1) ratio.
IntesaSP's transitional Basel III CET1 ratio at 30 September
2015 of 13.4%
provides the bank with a buffer of over EUR23bn from the 5.125%
CET1 ratio
trigger. However, Fitch notes that non-performance in the form
of non-payment of
interest could possibly be triggered before this, for example if
the bank
breaches its Pillar 2 CET1 capital requirement of 9.5% as
established by the
European Central Bank. The current CET1 ratio provides it with a
buffer of over
EUR11bn from this requirement.
The principal write-down can be reinstated and written up at
full discretion of
the issuer if positive net income (unconsolidated or
consolidated) is recorded.
Fitch expects to assign 50% equity credit to the securities,
reflecting the
agency's view that the 5.125% trigger is not so distant to the
point of
non-viability, which limits the instrument's "going concern"
characteristics. It
also reflects the notes' full coupon flexibility, their
permanent nature and the
subordination to all senior creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the securities is sensitive to a change in
IntesaSP's VR. The
rating is also sensitive to a change in the notes' notching,
which could arise
if Fitch changes its assessment of their non-performance
relative to the risk
captured in IntesaSP's VR. This could reflect a change in
capital management or
flexibility or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffers and
requirements, for
example.
