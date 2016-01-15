(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all the
ratings for ACE
Limited and its subsidiaries (ACE) and the Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings for The Chubb Corporation (Chubb) operating
subsidiaries. Fitch has
downgraded Chubb's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A+' from
'AA-' and downgraded
all other holding company obligations one notch. The Rating
Outlook for all
ratings is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end
of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ACE's acquisition of Chubb for roughly $29.5 billion closed Jan.
14, 2016. The
combined company is now known as Chubb Limited. On July 1, 2015,
ACE announced
that the company and Chubb had entered into a definitive
agreement whereby ACE
would purchase all outstanding shares of Chubb with a
combination of cash, debt,
and equity, or approximately a 30% premium relative to the prior
day closing
stock price for Chubb.
Fitch views the transaction favorably due to the increased size
and scale of the
combined entity which is estimated to write roughly $32 billion
in global net
premium with a historical five year average combined ratio of
near 90%. ACE has
demonstrated past success in executing successful acquisitions
which mitigates
integration risk; however, the size and complexity of the Chubb
acquisition
represents a unique challenge and it will take time to realize
the anticipated
cost savings from this acquisition.
The combined company's rating strengths include a strong balance
sheet position
and financial flexibility with moderate leverage and diverse
sources of revenues
and earnings with the advantages of increased global size and
scale and strong
management teams.
ACE's North America premium volume will increase to roughly 66%
of total net
premiums written from 56% as the acquisition adds Chubb's
underwriting portfolio
and expertise in several segments, including: professional
liability, middle
market commercial lines, and personal lines.
The rating downgrade of Chubb's holding company and debt ratings
reflects
technical consideration under Fitch's criteria as the former
Chubb holding
company received narrower notching due to larger committed
holding company cash
levels and higher operating interest coverage than the holding
company of the
newly combined companies. The ratings now align with the new
parent and reflect
Chubb's core status.
Both ACE and Chubb's operating performance consistently exceeds
peers,
characterized by low combined ratios with manageable catastrophe
losses,
consistent favorable loss reserve development and stable
investment income from
strong operating cash flow. For the five-year period 2010 -
2014, ACE's average
GAAP combined ratio was 91% and the operating return on equity
was 12%. Chubb's
average combined ratio and return on equity was 91% and 13%,
respectively.
To fund this transaction ACE raised $5.3 billion in debt and $15
billion in
equity plus cash dividends. Fitch estimates the pro forma
financial leverage
ratio (FLR) (total debt to capital excluding FAS 115 unrealized
gains and
losses) at closing has increased to roughly 24%, primarily as a
result of the
increased debt (both newly issued and assumed from Chubb), which
remains
consistent with Fitch's median sector credit factors for the
current rating
category. Financial leverage is anticipated to decline over time
due to
near-term debt maturities and future retained earnings growth.
Operating interest coverage (excluding realized investment
gains) was favorable
and consistent at roughly 15x through nine months 2015 and in
both 2014 and
2013. Post-acquisition, Fitch expects coverage to be lower in
the high-single
digits due to higher near-term debt levels and interest expense.
The new
combined entity is anticipated to have favorable debt servicing
capacity from
operating subsidiary dividend capacity, earnings, and other
liquidity sources.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key current rating triggers that may lead to an upgrade include:
--Given increased market position size and scale, demonstration
of continued
strong operating performance consistent with the individual
performance of the
former ACE and Chubb entities;
--A reduction in financial leverage to a run-rate level of
approximately 20%;
--Operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend
coverage
approximating 15x;
Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include:
--A material deterioration in operating performance such that
the combined ratio
is consistently less profitable at over 95%;
--A significant reduction in stockholders' equity that is not
recovered in the
near term;
--Increase in financial leverage ratio to a sustained level of
over 27%;
--Failure to execute acquisition integration plans as expected
resulting in
material economic impact on the company.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
ACE Limited
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'.
ACE INA Holdings Inc.
--IDR at 'A+';
--$500 million senior notes due 2017 at 'A';
--$300 million senior notes due 2018 at 'A';
--$500 million senior notes due 2019 at 'A';
--$1.3 billion senior notes due 2020 at 'A';
--$1.0 billion senior notes due 2022 at 'A';
--$475 million senior notes due 2023 at 'A';
--$700 million senior notes due 2024 at 'A';
--$800 million senior notes due 2025 at 'A';
--$1.5 billion senior notes due 2026 at 'A';
--$100 million senior debentures due 2029 at 'A';
--$300 million senior notes due 2036 at 'A';
--$475 million senior notes due 2043 at 'A';
--$1.5 billion senior notes due 2045 at 'A'.
ACE Capital Trust II
--$300 million capital securities due 2030 at 'BBB+'.
ACE American Insurance Company
ACE Bermuda Insurance Limited
ACE Fire Underwriters Ins. Company
ACE INA Overseas Insurance Company Ltd.
ACE Insurance Company of the Midwest
ACE Property and Casualty Insurance Company
ACE Reinsurance (Switzerland) Limited
ACE Tempest Reinsurance Limited
Agri General Insurance Company
Atlantic Employers Insurance Company
Bankers Standard Fire & Marine Company
Bankers Standard Insurance Company
Illinois Union Insurance Company
Indemnity Insurance Company of North America
Insurance Company of North America
Pacific Employers Insurance Company
Westchester Fire Insurance Company
Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company
Chubb Atlantic Indemnity Ltd.
Chubb Custom Insurance Co.
Chubb Indemnity Insurance Co.
Chubb Insurance Company of Australia Ltd.
Chubb Insurance Company of Canada
Chubb Insurance Company of Europe, S.E.
Chubb Insurance Company of New Jersey
Chubb Lloyds Insurance Company of Texas
Chubb National Insurance Co.
Federal Insurance Company
Great Northern Insurance Co.
Pacific Indemnity Co.
Executive Risk Indemnity, Inc.
Executive Risk Specialty Insurance Co.
Texas Pacific Indemnity Company
Vigilant Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'AA'.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings and removed the
ratings from Negative
Watch:
The Chubb Corporation
--IDR to 'A+' from 'AA-';
--5.75% senior notes due May 2018 to 'A' from 'A+';
--6.6% notes due August 2018 to 'A' from 'A+';
--6.8% debentures due November 2031 to 'A' from 'A+';
--6.0% senior notes due 2037 to 'A' from 'A+';
--6.5% senior notes due May 2038 to 'A' from 'A+';
--6.375% junior subordinated debentures due 2067 to 'BBB+' from
'A-';
--Short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F1+';
--Commercial paper to 'F1' from 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Gerald Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CFA, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.