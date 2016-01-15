(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lincoln
National
Corporation's (LNC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-', and the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of LNC's insurance
operating
subsidiaries at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list
of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's rating actions reflect LNC's good overall operating
performance, strong
reported risk-adjusted capitalization, excellent competitive
position, diverse
distribution network and capable management team. LNC's ratings
also reflect the
above-average exposure of its earnings and capital to interest
rates and to the
performance of equity markets.
Fitch considers LNC's operating performance track record to be
good. In recent
years, earnings growth has been driven primarily by increased
asset-based fee
income due to higher account values. The company's account
values have benefited
from a combination of strong equity market performance and
robust net flows.
However, earnings declined in the first nine months of 2015 due
to elevated
mortality experience and an unfavorable interest rate related
charge to deferred
acquisition costs (DAC), which negatively affected earnings
primarily from the
Life Insurance segment. The charge to DAC was associated with
the company's
annual third quarter review of actuarial assumptions.
Aside from the elevated mortality and DAC charge, operating
performance was as
expected, including improvement in the group protection segment
over the second
and third quarters of 2015, which has had varied results in the
past. Fitch
expects earnings for FY 2016 to improve from 2015 levels given
more normalized
performance in life insurance and continued improvement in group
protection.
LNC's operating performance continues to be pressured by
persistently low
interest rates, but the company continues to reduce the effects
of spread
compression from lower portfolio yields through reductions in
interest crediting
rates.
LNC's interest coverage metrics have generally improved over the
past several
years. Statutory interest coverage improved to 5.4x in 2015 from
3.1x in 2014.
GAAP interest coverage also improved to 9.9x in 2014 compared to
8.7x and 7.4x
in 2013 and 2012, respectively. GAAP interest coverage decreased
to 8.0x for the
first three quarters of 2015 due to elevated mortality and the
charge to DAC as
mentioned above. Fitch considers the decline in 2015 to be
non-recurring and
expects GAAP interest coverage levels to improve assuming more
normalized
mortality experience in 2016.
Fitch considers LNC's reported statutory capital adequacy to be
strong and above
expectations for the current rating. Total adjusted statutory
capital of LNC's
insurance operating subsidiaries increased approximately 10% in
2014 to
approximately $8.8 billion. Growth in LNC's statutory capital
has been key to an
improvement in its reported RBC ratio over 2013 to 2014, which
improved from
501% of the company action level at year-end 2013 to 541% at
year-end 2014. As
of third quarter 2015, statutory capital declined 6% to $8.3
billion primarily
as a result of higher dividends paid from the operating
insurance entities to
the holding company. The company continues to remain well above
its target RBC
ratio of 400% under a stressed scenario.
The use of captive reinsurance associated with LNC's excess life
reserves and
variable annuity guarantees benefits the level of reported RBC
in the case of
excess life reserves, and supports the stability of reported RBC
in the case of
variable annuity guarantees. These benefits continue to be
factored into Fitch's
view of LNC's statutory capitalization.
Fitch remains concerned about ongoing low interest rates and
their effect on
LNC's reserves, capital and earnings profile. Fitch views LNC as
having
above-average exposure to interest rates given its
market-leading position in
universal life (UL) with no-lapse guarantees.
Fitch's concern about LNC's significant equity market exposure
reflects
above-average exposure to variable annuity business and
associated guarantees.
However, Fitch believes that LNC has established a strong track
record of
effectively managing this business, and has generated
consistently favorable
results relative to peers. The company's results have benefited
from relatively
conservative product design and pricing, and a comprehensive
hedging program
that has effectively mitigated reserve volatility. Fitch remains
concerned about
capital and earnings volatility for large variable annuity
writers in an
unexpected, but still plausible, severe stress scenario. Given
recent weakness
in equity market performance, Fitch expects moderate pressure on
LNC's
asset-based fee income in 2016.
Lincoln National Corp., headquartered in Radnor, PA, markets a
broad range of
insurance and asset accumulation products and financial advisory
services
primarily to the affluent market segment. The company reported
consolidated
assets of $250 billion and common equity of $14.4 billion at
Sep. 30, 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that may precipitate a rating upgrade
include:
--Prolonged strong operating performance generating EBIT
interest coverage in
excess of 10x;
--Reported RBC above 450%;
--Trend of holding-company liquidity managed at 12-18 months of
debt service and
common stock dividends;
--Leverage maintained below 25%.
Conversely, key rating triggers that may lead to a rating
downgrade include:
--Capital below expectations for a prolonged period. Fitch would
expect reported
RBC of 400% under normal conditions and 325% under stressed
conditions;
--Leverage maintained above 30% and Total Financing and
Commitments ratio above
1.5x;
--GAAP-based interest coverage remaining below 5x for an
extended period of
time;
--Cash coverage at holding company below 1.0x interest/dividend
needs;
--A material reserve increase or impairment of intangibles.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Lincoln National Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial Paper at 'F2';
--7% senior notes due March 15, 2018 at 'BBB+';
--8.75% senior notes due July 1, 2019 at 'BBB+';
--6.25% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2020 at 'BBB+';
--4.85% senior notes due June 24, 2021 at 'BBB+
--4.20% senior notes due March 15, 2022 at 'BBB+';
--4.00% senior notes due Sept. 1, 2023 at 'BBB+';
--3.35% senior notes due March 9, 2025 at 'BBB+';
--6.15% senior notes due April 7, 2036 at 'BBB+';
--6.3% senior notes due Oct. 9, 2037 at 'BBB+';
--7% senior notes due June. 15, 2040 at 'BBB+';
--7% junior subordinated debentures due May 17, 2066 at 'BB+';
--6.05% junior subordinated debentures due April 20, 2067 at
'BB+'.
Lincoln National Life Insurance Company
Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York
First Penn-Pacific Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nelson Ma, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0273
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Committee Chairperson
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997938
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.