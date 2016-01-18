(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 18 (Fitch) The outlook for residential property
and mortgage
markets in Brazil and South Africa in 2016 has deteriorated from
a year ago,
Fitch Ratings says. Both markets face weak macroeconomic
backdrops and high or
rising interest rates that will weigh on house prices and/or
mortgage
performance, according to our latest annual Global Housing and
Mortgage Outlook.
Mexico, the third emerging market featured in the report, has a
Stable Outlook,
unchanged from last year on the back of a resilient macro
economy and favourable
housing policy.
Brazil and South Africa have Stable/Negative outlooks, whereas
the majority of
outlooks in our report are Stable or Stable/Positive. In Brazil
the economic
slump, falling real household income, increasingly restrictive
lending, and
affordability constraints mean we expect a further real-terms
price decline of
around 10% this year. We expect new lending volumes to remain
depressed in 2016,
although they may start stabilising in real terms in 2017
depending on the
availability of savings deposits.
Savings deposits saw record net outflows in 2015 not least
because they are less
attractive with the current high interest rates (their yield is
capped). The
benchmark policy rate has risen to its highest level in 10 years
to fight
inflation. Mortgage rates remain significantly lower. Banks are
restricting
lending to, and competing for, the best customers rather than
increasing rates,
but this could change if net savings outflows continue. Mortgage
performance is
expected to remain stable due to favourable loan
characteristics, especially as
mortgage rates are largely fixed. However, dynamic delinquency
ratios for the
market should increase somewhat because of reduced new lending.
South Africa does not face as severe an economic decline as
Brazil in 2016, but
weak growth prospects for the economy and household incomes, and
the prospect of
further monetary tightening, mean we expect no real house price
growth in 2016
and a decline of around 3% in 2017. 2016 may well see a turning
point in the
post-crisis trend of improving mortgage performance as rates
rise from an
already relatively high level. We think instalments on a typical
mortgage loan
will increase by 5%-10% by end-2016, hampering the ability of
low-income
borrowers to pay. Job losses in key sectors such as mining might
also affect
performance. New lending is set to slow after accelerating
(against our
expectations) in 2015 in line with nominal house price growth.
Mexico's Stable outlook reflects a more supportive macro economy
and
supply/demand dynamics that should drive further nominal house
price rises of
around 4.5%. The origination of peso-denominated mortgages by
government
agencies should boost affordability together with a highly
competitive banking
sector. Mortgage rates may have bottomed out at historical lows,
but moderate
rises should have limited negative performance impact in a
traditionally
fixed-rate market. However, legacy non-bank asset performance
will remain
stressed.
Fitch published its fourth annual "Global Housing and Mortgage
Outlook" on 13
January. It includes forecasts for house prices, arrears and
mortgage lending
for 22 countries, and compares trends between countries. The
report is available
by clicking the link below or at www.fitchratings.com.
