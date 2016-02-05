(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an
Unrated Issuer
Report (UIR) on Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII).
UIRs provide
analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that
impact an
organization's creditworthiness but without providing a credit
rating or
rating-like opinion.
In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be AGII's
main credit issues
and trends, the report takes a closer look at:
--Operating performance;
--Business mix and competitive position.
AGII has successfully repositioned its portfolio following
geograhic expansion
through acquisition in 2007-2008. With underwriting losses in
2010-2012, AGII
reduced premium volume and property exposures to address poorer
performing
business and to respond to market conditions. Premium volume has
increased
steadily in the last three years, particularly in excess &
surplus (E&S) lines.
Underwriting improved noticeably with repositioning efforts,
resulting in a
combined ratio in the mid-90s for 2014 and 2015. AGII's largest
segment, E&S,
exhibited favorable results. However, the E&S business will be
challenged by
moderating premium growth and price competition fostered by
ample market
capacity. Future improvement in ROE will also be hindered by
continued low asset
yields.
AGII faces market consolidation pressures. Relative to other
publicly held
specialty insurers, AGII is a smaller, midsize organization
based on premium
volume and capitalization. Amid the recent spate of merger and
acquisition
activity and interest from activist investors in the
property/casualty market,
chances have increased that AGII will boost its operating scale
through an
acquisition or become a target for a larger buyer.
A peer analysis and a summary of market-based indicators round
out the UIR.
UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no
compensation from
the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While a UIR is typically
based primarily
on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an
issuer's
management while preparing the report. The level of management
participation, if
any, can vary significantly from case to case.
