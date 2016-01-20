(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nippon
Life Insurance
Company's (Nippon Life) USD1.5bn 4.7% step-up callable
subordinated notes with
interest deferral options due 2046 a final rating of 'A-'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the
bond issue and
receipt of documents conforming to the information previously
received. The
final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 6
January 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The subordinated notes are rated one notch below Nippon Life's
Long-Term IDR to
reflect the assumption of "Below Average" recovery and minimal
non-performance
risk (no additional notching applied), in line with Fitch's
notching criteria.
The notes include a mandatory interest deferral feature on
cumulative basis,
which is triggered when Nippon Life's Japan statutory solvency
margin ratio
(SMR) falls below the regulatory capital requirement of 200% (on
a consolidated
or nonconsolidated basis) or on the issuance of an order of
prompt corrective
action by Japan's Financial Services Agency. The company's SMR
was 920.4% on
nonconsolidated basis, and 934.5% on consolidated basis at
end-September 2015.
This subordinated note is classified as 100% capital due to
regulatory override
within Fitch's risk-based capitalisation and is classified as
100% debt for the
agency's financial leverage calculations, according to Fitch's
methodology.
Fitch expects leverage to remain low (8.0% at the end September
2015) for Nippon
Life's rating category and fixed charge coverage ratio to be
strong.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Nippon Life's ratings is unlikely in the near
future as the
Insurer Financial Strength Rating is currently on a par with
Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
- A downgrade of Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR
- A significant decline in the capital buffer - specifically, if
SMR were to
decline below 600% for a sustained period
- Decline in profitability due to a change in product mix -
specifically, a
decline in core profit margins to below 10% for a prolonged
period
