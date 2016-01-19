(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
Daily Mail and
General Trust's (DMGT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
The ratings reflect a balance between the cash-generative
capability of DMGT,
the active management of its business portfolio and a meaningful
exposure to
print circulation and print advertising that is in structural
decline. DMGT
continues to effectively transition its business portfolio to
reduce this
exposure and increase the contribution from higher-growth
markets, digital
products and B2B assets. The rating and operating profile of the
group are
supported by some well-positioned B2B assets and a measured
financial policy
that targets net debt-to- EBITDA up to 2.0x (as defined by
DMGT).
Weakness at magazine Euromoney and investments in new product
development,
digital platforms and early-stage businesses are likely to
continue to weigh on
operating margins and cash flows in the short-term. As a
consequence, we expect
DMGT's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to
remain broadly
stable in the financial year to September 2016 (FY16) at 2.8x,
after assuming
some reduction in the company's share buy-back programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Diversified Revenue Mix
DMGT has continued to improve its business mix by growing B2B
services and
revenues from international operations. This has enabled the
group to reduce its
dependence on its cyclically exposed and declining print
business within its
national newspaper division while increasing the proportion of
revenues from
subscriptions, digital platforms, transactions and events which
have either
greater visibility or growth prospects. At end-FY15 B2B
accounted for 60% of
group revenues, up from 45% in FY11 while non-UK revenues have
grown to 49% from
35% over the same period.
dmg-media Managing Structural Decline
While DMGT has successfully reduced its exposure to its national
newspaper
business over the past decade, the group still derives a
significant 30% of
group revenues from print advertising and circulation which are
in structural
decline as content is increasingly accessed in digital forms.
Revenues from
print circulation and advertising within dmg-media have declined
by 33% since
2010. DMGT has been able to offset some of the declines by
growing its digital
advertising revenues and reducing costs. While this is helping
to stabilise
operating margins of the division at around 13%, we expect the
top line to
continue to decline by 2% to 3% per year over the next three
years.
Short-term Margin Pressure to Continue
DMGT's operating margins weakened by one percentage point in
FY15. We expect
this trend to continue into 2016 as result of product
development within two of
its core divisions, dmg-information and RMS, negative
contribution from
early-stage businesses and weakness at Euromoney. We believe
operating margins
are likely to improve from 2017 as the group begins to grow
revenues from new
products and improve the maturity of its early stage businesses
while
stabilising declines at Euromoney. We remain cautious on the
extent of margin
expansion due to a lack of visibility on the potential success
of the new
products and likely investment in new, early stage businesses.
FCF Generation Visibility Affected
DMGT had a robust pre-dividend free cashflow (FCF) margin of 8%
in FY15, which
we believe is sustainable in the short-term. However, visibility
to cash flows
in the medium- to long-term is, however, impacted by
uncertainties in the
evolution of print circulation and print advertising, the likely
need for
continued investments in new products and digital platforms and
the active
management of portfolio.
There is scope for the FCF margin to strengthen over the next
three years,
depending on the success of its new products and early-stage
business
investments. The cashflow generation is supported by fairly low
cash tax
payments and provides DMGT with significant financial
flexibility in manging
operational risks, investing for growth and optimising its
capital structure.
We expect the group to use approximately half of its FCF to pay
dividends, and
the remainder towards M&A and share buybacks. As a result we
envisage that
DMGT's FFO adjusted net leverage in FY16 will remain stable at
2.8x, assuming a
slight decrease in share buybacks relative to 2015. This will
retain a 0.7x
leverage headroom in the current ratings. DMGT targets leverage
up to 2.0x net
debt to EBITDA (FY15: 1.8x).
Active Portfolio Management
Acquisitions and divestments continue to play a central role in
the group's
strategy to grow its digital business and diversify
internationally. Between
FY09 and FY15, DMGT made GBP604m of acquisitions and GBP835m of
disposals
helping to deleverage. We expect the group to continue using
these inorganic
means, particularly to leverage against growth markets, client
databases, brands
and digital media.
DMGT's disciplined approach to M&A has recently been successful.
However, it is
not without risk, particularly if deployed outside existing
business lines. The
approach also makes it more difficult to envisage the nature of
DMGT's core,
long-term business portfolio and operating risk profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- A decline in dmg-media circulation revenues of 5% per year and
a slower
decline in print advertising revenues to 5% in 2019 from 8% in
2016.
- Group revenue growth of 1.7% in FY16 slowing to around 1% per
year thereafter
- Group operating EBIT margin contracting to 14.6% in FY16 from
15.6% in FY15
before gradually rising to 16% by FY19.
- A stable capex-to-sales ratio of 4.7%
- A share buyback programme of GBP75m in 2016 and 2017,
increasing to GBP90m in
2018 and 2019.
- No significant debt held above the Daily Mail and General
Trust Plc level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage persistently trending above 3.5x, a
metric that
Fitch expects to correlate approximately to 2.5x net
debt-to-EBITDA (based on
DMGT's definition which includes share of JVs and associates).
- Operational weakness driving sustained declines in EBITDA and
FCF.
- A change in financial or dividend policy leading to new,
higher leverage
targets.
Positive: An upgrade would only be possible once there is
greater visibility and
confidence in DMGT's medium- to long-term operational and cash
flow profile,
including greater clarity and success of the digital transition
in consumer and
businesses such as RMS in B2B have proven the revenue (and
margin) potential of
the new platform roll-out.
