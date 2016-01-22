(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Romania's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-' and 'BBB',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Romania's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have been affirmed at
'BBB-'and
'BBB', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB+' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Romania's ratings are supported by its healthier economic
outlook, presently
better fiscal position and more favourable governance indicators
than 'BBB'
range peers. However, the direction of fiscal loosening in
2016-2017 is a risk.
The larger net external debt position than the 'BBB' median and
structural
weaknesses in the economy, remain moderate constraints on the
rating.
Romania's public finances stand favourably against its 'BBB'
range peers. A
fiscal deficit 1.2% of GDP and public debt ratio 39.4% of GDP in
2015 compared
with the 'BBB' medians of 2.7% and 42.7% of GDP, respectively.
However, for
2016, Fitch is concerned that the pro-cyclical nature of the new
Fiscal Code
risks medium-term fiscal sustainability. Fitch estimates that
total tax cuts
(including the 4pp cut in the standard rate of VAT to 20%) will
decrease
government revenues by 2.0% of GDP in 2016. This places strain
on the structural
fiscal deficit which the Romanian Ministry of Finance forecasts
will widen to
2.7% of GDP in 2016 from 0.7% of GDP in 2015, and to 2.9% of GDP
in 2017. This
is based on ESA 2010 headline deficits of 3.0% and 2.9% of GDP
in 2016 and 2017,
respectively.
Fiscal risks lie predominately on the downside. The introduction
of the Fiscal
Code coincides with Romania's electoral calendar, with
parliamentary elections
expected in late 2016. As a result, some upward pressure on
public expenditure
appears probable and there is a chance that Romania would no
longer be compliant
with the preventive arm of the European Commission's Stability
and Growth Pact.
However, this is not necessarily incompatible with an investment
grade rating.
Meanwhile, under Fitch's baseline gross general government debt
should remain
under 45% of GDP over the medium to long term, in line with
'BBB' peers and
significantly below the EU average.
Following the resignation of former Prime Minister Victor Ponta
back in November
2015, Romania is now led by a technocratic government, under by
Mr Dacian
Ciolos. A successful confidence vote in November last year, with
strong backing
from Romania's two largest political parties, the Social
Democrats and Liberals,
means that Fitch expects this technocratic government to reach
its full term
until parliamentary elections in December 2016. Its presence
should help contain
further fiscal policy loosening, while maintaining the current
economic policy.
Fitch forecasts Romania's economy will grow by close to 4% in
2016, well above
the projected median growth rate of European and 'BBB' peers.
Robust economic
growth is being fuelled by strong domestic demand, stimulated by
first round
effects from the fiscal loosening policy. Household consumption
is expected to
be the largest contributor to headline growth, as tax cuts under
the fiscal code
for 2016 will boost households' purchasing power in an
environment of low
inflation and higher minimum wages. Investment growth is also
expected to stay
positive. The strong growth in domestic demand will more than
offset the
negative contribution we expect from net exports in 2016. For
2017, Fitch
forecasts real GDP growth of 3.4%.
Faster growth in imports over exports means Fitch forecasts a
widening of
Romania's current account deficit (CAD) to 1.7% of GDP in 2016
from 1.0% of GDP
in 2015. This trend is projected to continue in 2017. FDI will
cover the bulk of
CAD financing. In the wake of diverging global monetary policy,
in particular
tightening of Fed policy, there is a risk of capital outflow.
However, so far
there has been no sign of such volatility, and Fitch assesses
this risk to be
modest given the low share of non-resident holdings in
RON-denominated
government debt (18.6%).
Romania's banking sector has remained stable, despite volatility
in the external
environment. Banks are well capitalised (sector capital adequacy
ratio at 18.7%,
3Q15), and since the Romanian National Bank encouraged the
write-off and sale of
bad loans back in 2014, NPLs have declined at a steady pace. For
2016, the
positive macroeconomic environment will be favourable for
Romania's banking
sector. Fitch anticipates an improvement in credit demand
supporting banks'
profitability, which remains under some pressure because of the
low interest
rate environment.
Romania's ratings are constrained by a number of structural
weaknesses,
including the dominance of industry by inefficient state-owned
entities and weak
public infrastructure. Structural bottlenecks constrain
Romania's growth rate
and convergence progress towards western European standards of
living. GDP per
capita at market exchange rates is low at 55% of the EU average.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger negative rating action are:
- A deterioration in government debt/GDP relative to peers.
- External macroeconomic shocks that erode Romania's fiscal and
external
buffers.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively,
trigger positive
rating action include:
- An improvement in government debt dynamics.
- Higher trend economic growth and progressive convergence
towards income levels
of higher rated peers.
- A faster and sustained reduction in external debt ratios.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Romanian
subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their
foreign parent banks.
Fitch assumes Romania's main economic partners in the EU will
benefit from a
gradual economic recovery.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1527
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998266
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.