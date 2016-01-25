(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Hong Kong Insurance here HONG KONG, January 24 (Fitch) The introduction of more stringent rules governing the ways life insurers underwrite and sell their non-linked policies are likely to moderate insurers' growth dynamics in the coming one to two years. The new rules might also lead to changes in some insurers' operating processes. Solid capital buffers and sound operating margins, however, will continue to underpin the credit strength of Hong Kong insurance sector. Fitch expects uncertainty in the movement of Chinese yuan against the US dollar to reduce the attractiveness of yuan-denominated life insurance policies. New life policies issued in yuan, in terms of annualised premium equivalent (APE), declined by about 16% on a year-on-year basis in 3Q15. Fitch expects keen competition as a result of abundant underwriting capacity to constrain general insurers' capacity to improve their operating margin. Pricing for the employee compensation (EC) line is likely to remain soft while the underwriting deficit from motor third-party liability insurance could persist. The overall underwriting margin of non-life insurance sector in Hong Kong is likely to remain healthy, however, due to the continued earnings contribution from other non-statutory business such as property damage insurance. The sector's combined ratio amounted to 91.3% for 3Q15 (2014: 89.6%). Visitors from Mainland China will remain the key source of growth for new life insurance business. New life insurance policies as measured by APE sold to tourists from Mainland China increased by 43.2% in 3Q15 on year-on-year basis. Unless the number of visitors contracts substantially, the demand from Chinese buyers is likely to remain robust in the short term. The stable sector outlooks primarily reflect Fitch's expectation that both the life and non-life sectors will maintain sound operating profitability despite high volatility in the stock market. The report, "2016 Outlook: Hong Kong Insurance", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building, 68 Des Voeux Road, Central Hong Kong Joyce Huang Director +852 2263 9595 Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.