HONG KONG, January 24 (Fitch) The introduction of more stringent
rules governing
the ways life insurers underwrite and sell their non-linked
policies are likely
to moderate insurers' growth dynamics in the coming one to two
years. The new
rules might also lead to changes in some insurers' operating
processes. Solid
capital buffers and sound operating margins, however, will
continue to underpin
the credit strength of Hong Kong insurance sector.
Fitch expects uncertainty in the movement of Chinese yuan
against the US dollar
to reduce the attractiveness of yuan-denominated life insurance
policies. New
life policies issued in yuan, in terms of annualised premium
equivalent (APE),
declined by about 16% on a year-on-year basis in 3Q15.
Fitch expects keen competition as a result of abundant
underwriting capacity to
constrain general insurers' capacity to improve their operating
margin. Pricing
for the employee compensation (EC) line is likely to remain soft
while the
underwriting deficit from motor third-party liability insurance
could persist.
The overall underwriting margin of non-life insurance sector in
Hong Kong is
likely to remain healthy, however, due to the continued earnings
contribution
from other non-statutory business such as property damage
insurance. The
sector's combined ratio amounted to 91.3% for 3Q15 (2014:
89.6%).
Visitors from Mainland China will remain the key source of
growth for new life
insurance business. New life insurance policies as measured by
APE sold to
tourists from Mainland China increased by 43.2% in 3Q15 on
year-on-year basis.
Unless the number of visitors contracts substantially, the
demand from Chinese
buyers is likely to remain robust in the short term.
The stable sector outlooks primarily reflect Fitch's expectation
that both the
life and non-life sectors will maintain sound operating
profitability despite
high volatility in the stock market.
