(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Nizhniy Novgorod, City of -
Rating Action Report
here
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the
Russian City of Nizhniy Novgorod's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'BB' and its National
Long-term rating to
'A+(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)', while affirming its Short-term
foreign currency IDR
at 'B'. The Outlooks for all Long-term ratings are Stable.
The downgrade reflects weak fiscal performance during 2014-2015
leading to a
consistently negative current balance, and increasing short-term
debt, which has
caused higher refinancing pressure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects the following rating drivers and their
relative weights:
High
Fitch expects the city's current balance to remain negative over
the
medium-term, weighed down by growing debt and higher interest
rates on the
domestic capital market. At the same time Fitch is projecting a
modest recovery
in the operating margin to 2%-3% in 2015-2017, after a close to
zero margin
during 2014-2015. This is based on our expectation that the
administration will
maintain operating expenditure growth at close to zero, as was
the case in 2015.
The city's budgetary performance deteriorated materially in
2014-2015, when the
operating margin dropped to close to zero from a sound average
6.6% during
2011-2013. This was caused by lower-than-expected tax collection
amid a
difficult economic environment in Russia.
The short-term maturity profile of Nizhniy Novgorod's debt is a
risk, as the
city will have to repay almost its entire debt stock, i.e.
RUB7.9bn of bank
loans (38% of projected full-year current revenue) by end-2016.
Additionally the
city will have to borrow about RUB1.1bn for deficit financing.
To meet this
obligation, the city has two unused revolving bank credit lines
totalling
RUB1.8bn with one-year maturity and bearing a 14% annual
interest rate. Fitch
expects the city to be able to roll over its maturing bank
loans, although the
short-term tenor of its loans means that it will continue to
face refinancing
risk.
Fitch expects direct risk will grow to RUB9.3bn by end-2016 from
RUB8.2bn in
2015. We project a deficit averaging 5.5% of total revenue for
2016-2018 (2015:
-6%). Despite growth, direct debt remains moderate and should be
below 55% of
current revenue by end-2018; however, the short-term nature of
its debt leads to
increasing refinancing pressure.
Medium
With a population of 1.3 million, the city is the capital of
Nizhniy Novgorod
region (BB/Negative/B), one of the top 15 Russian regions by
gross regional
product, providing an industrialised and diversified tax base.
The city receives
negligible general-purpose financial aid from the region as its
budget capacity
is higher than the average municipality in the region.
Fitch forecasts marginal 0.5% growth of national GDP in 2016,
and believes the
city will also face sluggish economic activity, which places a
strain on the
city's budgetary performance.
Nizhniy Novgorod's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Nizhniy Novgorod's credit profile remains constrained by weak
institutional
framework for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia.
Russia's
institutional framework for LRGs has a shorter record of stable
development than
many of its international peers. The predictability of Russian
LRGs' budgetary
policy is hampered by frequent reallocation of revenue and
expenditure
responsibilities between tiers of government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade may result from further increase of the city's
direct risk, driven
by short-term financing, above 60% of current revenue, coupled
with weak
budgetary performance with a continuing negative current
balance.
An upgrade may result from direct debt stabilisation at below
50% of current
revenue coupled with a lengthening of the debt maturity profile
and improvement
of budgetary performance with a positive current balance on a
sustained basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998240
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.