(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Auto Watch - January 2016 here HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest China Auto Watch that Chinese proprietary brands regained market shares in 2015 against joint-venture (JV) brands, mainly helped by strong sales of their more affordable SUV models. Sales of SUVs expanded by 52.5% in 2015, and accounted for 29% of total passenger vehicles (PV) delivered, driven by a shift in Chinese consumers' appetite to SUVs from sedans and a surge in Chinese brands' SUV supplies. In comparison, the overall PV market posted growth of 7.3%, slowing from the 9.9% growth in 2014, due to a decline in annual sales of sedans by leading JV automakers.