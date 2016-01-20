(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Deposit set-off risk in UK covered
bond programmes is
adequately addressed by structural features even after the
reduction in the UK's
deposit protection limit, Fitch Ratings says.
Eligible deposits were previously protected by the Financial
Services
Compensation Scheme (FSCS) up to GBP85,000. The maximum
compensation was reduced
to GBP75,000 at the start of this year to reflect changes in the
euro-sterling
exchange rate. The FSCS limit is recalculated every five years
to keep it
equivalent to EUR100,000, the level at which European deposit
guarantee schemes
are harmonised under the relevant EU Directive.
Theoretically, lowering the deposit guarantee limit increases
deposit set-off
risk in covered bond programmes by increasing the amount that
obligors who hold
deposits with an originating bank or building society might seek
to set-off
against mortgage payments if the originator failed.
However, Fitch-rated UK covered bond programmes have structural
features that
mean deposit set-off risk is not affected. Some programmes
feature asset
coverage tests (ACT) that define potential deposit set-off risk
as the full
deposit, without taking into account the FSCS's deposit
protection limit.
Therefore set-off risk would not increase in these programmes
even if no
deposits were guaranteed.
Bank of Scotland PLC's Intelligent Finance programme, with a
cover pool of 100%
offset mortgages, achieves a similar effect by deducting the
value of deposits
from the mortgage loan balance in its ACT.
A second group of programmes incorporate an ACT that defines a
fixed percentage
of the current mortgage loan balance as subject to set-off risk.
This percentage
varies from 2.6% to 7%, which we believe covers potential
set-off risk at the
lower FSCS limit (deposit amounts exceeding the limit have
historically amounted
to a smaller proportion of mortgage cover pools).
In the case of Royal Bank of Scotland PLC's covered bond
programme, the same
effect is achieved by periodically updating the deposit set-off
amounts that
exceed the FSCS's protection limit in the ACT. The issuer is
currently in the
process of updating the set-off amounts based on the lower
deposit limit.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=86
8658">Click here to view Fitch's "Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria".
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=71
1679">Click here to view related research, "Deposit Set-Off for
EU Structured
Finance and Covered Bonds".
Contact:
Kate Lin
Director
Covered Bonds
+44 20 3530 1706
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Justina Niu
Analyst
Covered Bonds
+44 20 3530 1589
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.