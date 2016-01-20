(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Regulations to boost SME lending,
issued by the
Central Bank of Egypt earlier this month, could weaken the
quality of loans
extended by Egyptian banks in the medium term, says Fitch
Ratings. Other
measures announced by the central bank on 11 January 2016 are
moderately credit
positive but are unlikely to significantly affect the banks'
overall risk
profiles.
The Egyptian government's aim is to increase bank lending to the
SME sector over
four years to end-2020 by EGP200bn, or USD25bn, equivalent to
26% of end-3Q15
total banking sector loans. In our view, the drive to stimulate
the domestic
economy is ambitious and could - if implemented - force banks to
lend to weaker
borrowers to fulfil the lending quotas.
It could encourage banks to restructure existing corporate and
SME loans to meet
the quotas, which could lead to understated asset quality
indicators for the
sector. At end-June 2015, non-performing loans (NPLs) for the
sector represented
7.6% of total loans, which we think is reasonable considering
the operating
environment, but the volume of restructured loans not included
in NPL figures is
significant.
In addition to the SME stimulus package, the central bank cut
large exposure
limits, but we think this measure will do little to reduce high
concentration
levels in the corporate loan books because, in our experience,
the large
privately owned Egyptian banks rarely utilised the maximum
available limits.
Consumer lending limits were also tightened and local-currency
limits for
investments in single money market funds were lowered to 2.5% of
deposits from
5%.
The impact of the SME stimulus package on overall loan quality
will ultimately
be determined by how adequately banks price in the incremental
risk of lending
to smaller, higher-risk customers.
The central bank set a 5% annual maximum lending rate for SME
loans, which is
well below both the current yield on local treasury bonds
(around 13% for a
five-year bond) and normal commercial lending rates. Risk
weights on SME
portfolios will be reduced, but details have not yet been
released and any shift
away from 0% risk-weighted government bonds, which represented
over 40% of
sector assets at end-September 2015, will be costly for capital
levels.
We think banks may well seek greater incentives to support the
SME lending
scheme to compensate for low returns, higher capital charges and
the higher
default rates normally associated with SME lending. We
understand that the
central bank is considering introducing credit protection
guarantees under the
scheme but details are not yet public.
New limits on investments in money market funds should encourage
banks to
prioritise loan growth at the expense of increased investment in
government
debt. In the longer term, this should shift balance-sheet
structures away from
government debt. Loans accounted for a mere 32% of total system
assets at
end-3Q15.
The strong correlation between sovereign and bank risks
effectively caps the
banks' standalone Viability Ratings (VR) at the level of the
sovereign rating. A
drastic reduction in government debt exposure, which we do not
expect in the
short or medium term, could weaken this correlation and lead us
to assign VRs
above the sovereign rating. Private sector banks such as
Commercial
International Bank (CIB; B/Stable/b/AA(egy)/Stable) and Credit
Agricole Egypt
(CAE; NR/NR/NR/AA+(egy)/Stable) are in our view better placed to
quickly reduce
sovereign debt exposure than public-sector banks such as
National Bank of Egypt
(NBE; B/Stable/b/AA(egy)/Stable).
