(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 19 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings, the key
to improved
earnings for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) over the
near-term is a continued
focus on expense management. Overall expenses for BAC were down
relative to the
year-ago quarter, and essentially flat from the sequential
quarter.
However, Fitch expects BAC to continue to reduce expenses in its
Legacy Assets &
Servicing segment, continue to optimize multiple delivery
channels, as well as
continue to be judicious about its staffing levels, all of which
it continued to
execute on during 2015.
Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reported fourth quarter 2015
(4Q15) net income
of $3.3 billion down from $4.3 billion in the sequential quarter
but up from
$3.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. On a full-year basis, BAC
reported net
income of $15.9 billion, up from $4.8 billion in the prior year,
which was
significantly impacted by litigation charges related to legacy
matters.
BAC's 4Q15 results equated to a 0.61% annualized return on
average assets (ROAA)
down from 0.79% in the sequential quarter but up slightly from
0.57% in the year
ago quarter. The company's 4Q15 annualized return on average
equity (ROAE) was
5.08%, down from 6.65% in the sequential quarter, but up from
4.84% in the
year-ago quarter.
While these results are starting to stabilize in the absence of
large litigation
charges, they still remain below the results of peers and Fitch
Rating's
long-term cost of equity assumption for BAC and others of
approximately 10%.
Full-year returns were better with the company's 2015 ROAA
coming in at 0.74% up
from 0.23% in the prior year, and its 2015 ROAE coming in at
6.26%, up from
1.70% in the prior year, which was marred by significant
litigation charges.
Fitch calculated pre-tax profits, which exclude DVA adjustments
and various
other gains/losses amounted to $4.9 billion, or a 0.92% adjusted
pre-tax return
on ending assets. This result is down slightly from the
sequential quarter, and
essentially unchanged from the year-ago quarter.
BAC's total net revenue of $19.5bn was down slightly from the
sequential
quarter, but up slightly from the year-ago quarter.
Total net revenue in BAC's consumer banking segment was down $40
million from
the sequential quarter on higher net interest income (NII), but
up $33 million
from the year ago quarter on lower non-interest income primarily
within mortgage
banking.
In BAC's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment, total
revenue was down
from the year-ago quarters in part due to lower transactional
activity and
lower market valuations.
Total net revenue in Global Banking was up relative to the
sequential and
year-ago quarters primarily from higher NII due to increased
deposit and loan
balances over the year. Additionally, investment banking fees
were down due to
lower underwriting revenues, particularly within leveraged
finance, partially
offset by higher advisory fees.
Within Global Banking, BAC took some higher provisioning for
loan losses due to
some incremental loan growth as well as the company's energy
exposures. As of
4Q15 BAC's utilized energy exposure amounted to $21.3 billion,
which
approximates 2% of the company's total loans and leases.
BAC notes that approximately 39% of the energy exposure noted
above is
attributable to what it terms higher risk companies in
exploration and
production and oil field services industries. Additionally, BAC
notes that its
energy reservable criticized exposure increased to $4.7 billion,
or 22% of the
energy portfolio, at 4Q15.
Given the comparatively smaller size of BAC's energy exposure to
the company's
overall balance sheet, Fitch believes this exposure to be
manageable at this
juncture, though there may be some higher provisioning for these
credits in the
coming quarters.
In the Global Markets businesses, BAC's trading net revenue was
up relative to
the year-ago quarter on better results in Fixed Income Currency,
& Commodities
(FICC), though notably the prior year's quarter was a weak one
for BAC. Relative
to the sequential quarter total revenue in Global Markets was
down amid
challenging market conditions across the industry.
In Fitch's view, BAC's liquidity position remains sound with
total deposits of
$1.2 trillion and a Time to Required Funding (debt coverage at
parent) of 39
months.
BAC's Basel III fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio improved under
the advanced approaches to 9.8%. Given that the advanced
approaches ratio is the
lower of the two, it remains BAC's binding constraint.
While Fitch would note that this CET1 ratio is below the average
of some peer
institutions, the denominator of the ratio does include a
sizeable component of
operational risk weighted assets (RWA).
Additionally, BAC is in compliance with the Enhanced
Supplementary Leverage
Ratio (SLR) at both the bank and parent company.
