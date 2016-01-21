(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
withdrawn PT Bank
Nusantara Parahyangan Tbk's (BNP) ratings. A full list of
ratings is below.
Fitch is withdrawing the ratings as BNP has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, we will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage for BNP.
The following ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation:
National Long Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)'/Stable
National Short Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
