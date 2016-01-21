(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia
has upgraded the
National Long-Term Rating of PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional
Tbk (BTPN) to
'AAA(idn)' from 'AA+(idn)'. The agency has also affirmed the
National Long-Term
Ratings of PT Bank KEB Hana Indonesia (KEB Hana Indonesia) and
PT Bank ICBC
Indonesia (ICBC Indonesia) at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlooks are
Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed the National Short-Term Ratings of the three banks
at 'F1+(idn)'.
In addition, the agency has assigned KEB Hana Indonesia a
Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR of 'BBB', Long-Term Local Currency IDR of 'BBB+',
Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR of 'F3', Support Rating '2', and Viability
Rating of 'bb-'.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATING
The upgrade of BTPN's National ratings reflects the stronger
credit profile of
its 40% parent Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). Fitch
upgraded SMBC's
rating in November 2015 to 'A' from 'A-', with Stable Outlook.
BTPN's rating
also reflects Fitch's view that SMBC has high propensity to
support BTPN, if
needed, due to its strategically important role to SMBC.
The ratings of KEB Hana Indonesia and ICBC Indonesia reflect
Fitch's view of
parental support and linkage for the two banks.
Fitch believes timely support for KEB Hana Indonesia and ICBC
Indonesia is
highly likely to be forthcoming from their higher-rated parents,
namely
Korea-based KEB Hana Bank (A-/Stable) and Industrial and
Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC; A/Stable), respectively.
KEB Hana Indonesia's Viability Rating reflects the bank's strong
asset-quality
management and relationship with Korea-based customers, despite
its small
franchise and moderate profitability compared to its larger
peers. The VR also
takes into account on-going support from its parent, especially
in funding,
liquidity and capitalisation.
In line with its criteria on rating financial institution
subsidiaries and
holding companies, the agency classifies KEB Hana Indonesia and
ICBC Indonesia
as strategically important subsidiaries for their respective
parents. ICBC
Indonesia's loan portfolio is mainly derived from larger
corporations while KEB
Hana Indonesia's loan portfolio is proportionately distributed
between SME and
commercial segments. BTPN focuses on lending to pensioners and
micro lending.
KEB Hana Indonesia and BTPN have maintained satisfactory capital
profiles with
their parents' support. Their Tier 1 capital ratios stood at
24.5% and 22.9%,
respectively, at end-September 2015. ICBC Indonesia's Tier 1
ratio remained
modest at 10.1%, which means the bank will need a capital
injection in the near
term from its parent to support its business growth. The
loan/deposit ratios
(LDR) of KEB Hana Indonesia and ICBC Indonesia are likely to
remain high in the
near term as they seek higher loan growth. However, the
liquidity risks
associated with high loan growth are mitigated by liquidity
support from their
parents, which Fitch expects to be forthcoming in times of need.
Profitability is likely to be subdued due to intense competition
for low-cost
funding with larger peer banks, with the three banks' at a
disadvantage because
of their smaller and limited franchises. In Fitch's view, the
asset quality of
KEB Hana Indonesia, ICBC Indonesia and BTPN may come under
pressure in the near
future due to a more challenging economic environment that
includes high
interest rates and low commodity prices.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS and NATIONAL RATINGS
Upside potential for KEB Hana Indonesia's IDRs may result from
an upgrade of
Indonesia's Country Ceiling of 'BBB', but only if the parent's
ratings remain
above Indonesia's Country Ceiling. The Support Rating is likely
to remain
unchanged unless there is a multiple-notch change in its
parent's IDRs. There is
no rating upside for the three banks' National Ratings as they
are already at
the top end of the scale.
Downward rating pressure may arise from any developments leading
to a weakening
of perceived support from their parents, such as major changes
to ownership or a
significant weakening in their parents' financial ability,
although Fitch
believes this to be a remote prospect in the near to medium
term. Deterioration
in the banks' standalone financial profiles is unlikely to
impact their IDRs and
National Ratings unless the factors underpinning support from
their parents also
weaken.
VIABILITY RATING
Rating upside on KEB Hana Indonesia's VR may result if its
franchise expands to
be more comparable to the major Indonesian banks', while it
maintains sound
asset quality, healthy risk-adjusted profitability, and a
predominantly low-cost
deposit-funded balance sheet. Rating downside may result from
significant
deterioration in asset quality and capitalisation, and/or marked
weakening in
its liquidity profiles, particularly if the economic environment
were to
deteriorate.
DEBT RATINGS
The ratings of the banks' rupiah-denominated senior bonds are
the same as their
National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings in accordance with
Fitch criteria. Any
changes in the National Ratings would affect these issue
ratings.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
KEB Hana Indonesia
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating assigned at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings assigned at
'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating assigned at 'F3'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating assigned at '2'
Viability Rating assigned at 'bb-'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
ICBC Indonesia
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Medium-Term Notes 2014 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
BTPN
National Long-Term rating upgraded to 'AAA(idn)' from
'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bond tranches under programme I 2011
upgraded to
'AAA(idn)' from 'AA+(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bond tranches under programme II 2013
upgraded to
'AAA(idn)' from 'AA+(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts:
Ambreesh Srivastava (International rating for KEB Hana
Indonesia)
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-5 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Stefanus Yuniardhi (National Ratings for KEB Hana Indonesia and
ICBC Indonesia)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for BTPN)
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
