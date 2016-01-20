(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) The French government's latest
measures to reduce
unemployment complement existing policy initiatives but do not
change our
overall assessment of the country's structurally inflexible
labour market, or
its economy, Fitch Ratings says. The fiscal implications of the
reform will be
limited.
President Francois Hollande on Monday announced plans to address
an "economic
state of emergency" by creating 500,000 vocational training
schemes, paying SMEs
EUR2,000 a year for two years if they hire employees at up to
1.3x the minimum
wage for at least six months, and boosting apprenticeships and
capping unfair
dismissal payouts to reduce judicial uncertainty.
The measures provide incentives for job creation but in our
opinion fall short
of addressing long-standing bottlenecks in the labour market.
The measures
announced support job growth by increasing training to build up
skills, reducing
(albeit temporarily) the cost on SMEs of hiring, expanding
apprenticeships, and
limiting dismissal payouts. But, like previous reforms, they do
not in
themselves address the structural inflexibility in the labour
market.
Instead, they supplement the government's broader reform
platform, including
previously announced tax cuts and credits worth EUR50bn, the
"Macron" Acts,
which focus on extending economic opportunity, de-regulation and
the digital
economy, and changes to the labour code expected this year. The
quantitative
impact of the reforms announced to date remains uncertain but we
do not think
they will reverse the fall in growth potential that has occurred
since the
2000s.
This week's announcement that the 2015 central government
deficit was EUR70.5bn
represents a better-than-expected outturn (0.18% of GDP,
EUR3.9bn below the
government forecast) and resulted from higher revenues
(EUR1.8bn) and lower
spending. The outturn supports our view that France can meet the
European
Council's recommendation that it corrects its excessive deficit
by 2017 (we
forecast a deficit of 2.8% of GDP for that year).
The employment plans announced on Monday will cost just over
EUR2bn, 0.1% of
GDP, and are to be funded with corresponding savings in 2016
(still
unidentified).
Mr Hollande also restated that the EUR20bn annual Tax Credit for
Competitiveness
and Employment would be permanently incorporated through lower
social employer
contributions rather than through tax credits. The change is
fiscally neutral
for both public finances and company after-tax profits.
Downside risks to public finances remain, including
higher-than-budgeted local
authority and social security spending, and the potential
negative impact of
lower-than-expected inflation on revenues. In Fitch's opinion,
an underlying
improvement in the structural deficit over the medium term would
reduce the
vulnerability of the public finances to financial and economic
shocks.
High debt, which limits France's ability to deal with fiscal
shocks, is the main
weakness of the sovereign's 'AA'/Stable rating, which we
affirmed in December. A
stronger economic recovery and greater confidence in medium-term
growth
prospects, especially if supported by structural reforms, would
be credit
positive.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
