CHICAGO, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal
Bank of Canada's
(RY) long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA'
and 'F1+',
respectively. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative
from Stable.
This affirmation reflects RY's consistently good earnings
performance, sound
funding and liquidity position, and adequate capital ratios in
the wake of the
closing of its acquisition of City National Bank (CNB).
At the same time, Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook for RY to
Negative from
Stable. This Outlook revision is driven by Fitch's view that
RY's credit
performance and future earnings volatility may be higher than
Canadian bank peer
averages as well as in comparison to similarly rated global
financial
institutions. In addition, RY's tangible capital ratios, while
satisfactory and
supportive to the rating, compare less favorably to other
similarly rated
financial institutions.
This rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the
Canadian Banks Peer
Group, which includes Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova
Scotia (BNS),
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Caisse Centrale
DesJardins (CCD),
National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and
Toronto-Dominion
Bank (TD).
For further discussion, please refer to the Canadian Banks Peer
Review Special
Report to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS (IDRS), VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS) AND
SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of RY's ratings reflects historically good
earnings performance,
strong market shares in Canada, good liquidity position, and
satisfactory
regulatory capital ratios. These strengths help support RY's
high ratings.
RY's historical earnings performance has remained consistently
good for a number
of years. This operating performance has been supported by low
provision
expense, as credit losses have been minimal despite net interest
margins under
pressure amidst low interest rates in Canada. This performance
has also been
supported by growth in other businesses such as Capital Markets
and Wealth
Management.
RY's ratings are also supported by a comparatively good
liquidity position.
Fitch notes that the bank has a leading deposit market share
throughout Canada,
and attractive access to multiple funding sources globally. This
includes senior
debt issuances, senior deposit notes, securitizations, and
covered bond
issuance. In addition, RY is also in compliance with the
Liquidity Coverage
Ratio (LCR) standards.
A further driver of today's rating action is the closing of RY's
acquisition of
CNB, which Fitch views favorably, as it should provide good
growth opportunities
for RY in the U.S. markets. That said, over time the CNB
acquisition may be
modestly dilutive to RY's overall return on equity (ROE), as CNB
has
historically operated at lower ROEs than typical Canadian
banking operations.
Given that capital markets revenue has also been growing, the
acquisition
provides some capacity for incremental capital markets revenue
growth, although
this is not expected to exceed 25% of earnings. However, Fitch
believes that
future growth for RY in the capital markets businesses may
necessitate
incrementally higher risk appetite as the company competes more
against larger
global players. Fitch believes that this could introduce higher
levels of
volatility to RY's overall earnings profile relative to both
global and Canadian
peers.
Fitch notes that the closing of the CNB transaction is expected
to reduce RY's
pro forma 1Q16 Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio by 70
basis points,
but Fitch expects this ratio to increase over time through the
retention of more
earnings and potential further risk-weighted asset (RWA)
optimization. Even so,
relative to similarly rated global peers, RY's tangible capital
ratio compares
less favourably.
The Rating Outlook for RY has been revised to Negative from
Stable given Fitch's
view that there is likely to be higher levels of earnings
volatility for RY than
for domestic peers. Fitch believes this will be driven by higher
provisioning in
Canadian Banking and capital markets (primarily the wholesale
businesses), as
well as some increased volatility in overall results from
capital markets
revenues.
Given the recent decline in oil & gas prices RY, as well as some
other peer
banks, may be exposed to additional credit pressures. For RY at
the end of 2015,
gross impaired loans in Capital Markets increased to $296
million from $50
million in 2014. The increase was largely driven by higher
impaired loans
exposed to oil and gas, utilities, and consumer goods sectors.
Given that RY's pro forma regulatory capital ratios after
completing the CNB
acquisition may be slightly lower than domestic peers, and its
tangible capital
ratios are lower than some similarly rated global peers,
potentially higher
earnings volatility may not be consistent with the company's
current rating
level.
Additionally, it is worth noting that RY's RWA on its uninsured
mortgage
portfolio, which is proportionately larger than for other
Canadian Banks, under
the Basel III Advanced Approach, is less conservative than some
global
jurisdictions. This could indicate the denominator of RY's
regulatory capital
ratios is less conservative than some other global peer banks.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
The affirmation of RY's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-' reflect
Fitch's view that
the likelihood of support remains high for Canadian Banks due to
their systemic
importance in the country, significant concentration overall in
Canadian banking
assets among the institutions noted above, which account for
over 90% of total
banking assets, the large size of the banking sector with
banking assets at 2.1x
Canada's GDP, and the Canadian Banks' position as key providers
of financial
services to its local economy.
In Fitch's view, with the CDIC Act, Canadian banking authorities
have wide
latitude to resolve a troubled bank situation, including
re-capitalizing an
institution, creating a bridge bank, or imposing losses on
creditors.
Fitch recognizes that the government's willingness to provide
support for
D-SIFIs in Canada has been reduced, demonstrated by Department
of Finance
consultation paper which outlines the proposed bail-in regime as
banking
regulators seek to protect taxpayers from the risk of a large
financial
institution failing. This is evidenced by the issuance of
non-voting contingent
capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution powers given regulatory
authorities under
the CDIC Act, and other initiatives that demonstrate the
Canadian government's
progress in reducing the propensity of state support for banks
going forward.
RY's IDRs and senior debt ratings do not benefit from support
because their VRs
are all currently above their SRFs.
City National Bank's (CNB) SR of '1' reflects institutional
support, as CNB is a
wholly owned subsidiary of RY.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by RY and its
subsidiaries are
all notched down from the common VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
RY's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of 'aa'
for loss
severity in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
The preferred securities of RBC Capital Trust are non-cumulative
preferred
securities which are notched five below the VR, made up of two
notches down for
non-performance and three notches down for loss severity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
RY's ratings are at the top of Fitch's Global Bank Rating
Universe, and as such,
there is very little upside to current ratings.
As indicated by the revision of the Rating Outlook to Negative
from Stable,
potential risks to RY's ratings are higher earnings volatility
in the context of
its slightly lower than Canadian peer group pro forma regulatory
capital ratios
after the closing of the CNB transaction as well as lower
tangible capital
ratios that similarly rated Global peers.
Specifically, RY's ratings are primarily sensitive to Fitch's
view of potential
earnings volatility as measured by return on assets and equity
(ROA and ROE)
relative to domestic and highly rated international peers. Over
the Rating
outlook horizon (typically 12-18 months), RY's ratings could be
downgraded one
notch should earnings measures exhibit significantly higher
volatility. For
example, a 25% change in the standard deviation of earnings
measured over
multiple quarters, absent an increase in both regulatory and
tangible capital
ratios could be indicative of heightened volatility outside of
Fitch's
expectations for the company's ratings.
Alternatively, should RY be able to manage future provisioning
and capital
markets volatility with minimal standard deviation of ROA or
ROE, all while
retaining internally generated capital to boost both regulatory
and tangible
capital ratios, the Rating Outlook could be revised back to
Stable.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SR of '2' incorporates Fitch's expectation that there could be
some level of
support for the Canadian Banks going forward although it has
been weakened given
bail-in legislation. Although Canadian authorities have taken
steps to improve
resolution powers and tools, they intend to maintain a flexible
approach to bank
resolution.
Fitch's assessment of continuing support for Canadian D-SIFIs
has to some extent
relied upon resolution powers granted regulators under the CDIC
ACT as well as
the potential size, structure, and feasibility of NVCC
implementation.
Furthermore, continued regulatory action to ensure sufficient
contingent capital
has been implemented for all Canadian banks.
CNB's support rating of '1' is sensitive to any change in
Fitch's views of RY's
propensity to provide institutional support to CNB.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs of the banks (or bank subsidiaries).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Rating
Outlook to
Negative from Stable.
Royal Bank of Canada
--Long-term IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Negative;
--Viability Rating at 'aa';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA';
--Subordinated debt at 'AA-';
--Market-Linked Securities at 'AAemr';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'.
City National Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Negative
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'AA';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F1+';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Support at '1'.
Royal Bank of Canada, Sydney Branch
--Long-term senior unsecured debt at 'AA'.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St
Chicago, IL 60602
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.