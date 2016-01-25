(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Montreal's (BMO)
Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' and
'F1+',
respectively. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
This rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the
Canadian Banks Peer
Group, which includes Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova
Scotia (BNS),
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Caisse Centrale
DesJardins (CCD),
National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and
Toronto-Dominion
Bank (TD).
For more information, please refer to the Canadian Banks Peer
Review Special
Report available on www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
BMO's rating affirmation and high ratings reflect the company's
consistent
financial performance over various credit cycles, sizeable
franchise, and good
revenue diversification relative to its peer banks given its
U.S. based
operations. BMO's ratings also benefit from Canada's strong
regulatory
environment as well as a stable domestic banking market.
However, Fitch believes that all Canadian Banks, including BMO,
are vulnerable
to credit deterioration in their domestic loan portfolios given
pressures on the
economy. In particular, Fitch sees that consumer indebtedness is
at record high
levels and believes the Canadian housing market is overvalued by
about 20%.
Should the rapid decline in global oil prices cause an economic
slowdown in
Canada, impacting employment levels, this could hasten potential
credit
deterioration. For 2016, Fitch believes most Canadian banks'
earnings will be
challenged given that provisions will likely increase, a
persistent low rate
environment, and potentially weaker economic activity in their
home market.
Additionally, Fitch would note that BMO's direct exposure to oil
& gas lending
appears to be on the lower side compared to other Canadian
banks, but it could
still be susceptible to losses should the oil price decline
cause economic
weaknesses noted above.
While Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) insurance
plays an
important role in supporting the balance sheets of all Canadian
Banks, including
BMO, the company's large personal instalment and consumer loan
portfolio could
also be at risk. At present, this represents a sizable 23% of
the company's
Canadian loan portfolio. The performance of this portfolio will
bear monitoring
should the Canadian consumer environment begin to weaken. Fitch
notes that
excluding HELOCs, the portfolio would represent 10% of total
Canadian loans.
The company's earnings performance for 2015 was good with modest
revenue and net
income growth compared to 2014, despite a challenging
environment. BMO has
benefited from low credit costs, although provisions were up by
9% compared to
fiscal-year end 2014. While BMO's ratio of gross impaired loans
to loans remains
above the average of Canadian peers, it continues to compare
well
internationally. For 2016, the company will likely increase
provisions to
reflect some credit deterioration from the decline in oil
prices.
During 2015, BMO experienced strong growth in its commercial
loan book in the
U.S. of roughly 16% year-over-year. Although Fitch views the
diversity in the
loan mix as favourable, growth rates are much higher than other
U.S. large
regional peers. Fitch has noted concerns with rapid growth in
C&I lending
particularly in light of the aggressive competition.
BMO's geographic revenue diversification through its U.S. based
operations
favourable, and could provide a buffer should the Canadian
operations experience
a slowdown from lower oil prices. However, Fitch notes that
BMO's U.S.
operations have to date been somewhat dilutive to the overall
enterprise's
return on equity (ROE), as it incurs some additional regulatory
and operating
costs relative to more domestically focused banks
In December 2015, BMO completed its acquisition of General
Electric Capital
Corporation's Transportation Finance Business. Although the deal
did not have a
material impact to BMO's balance sheet (roughly only 1.7% of
total assets and
3.5% of total loans), capital position is expected to declined
but remained in
line with management's capital targets. In Fitch's view the deal
makes strategic
sense for BMO given the challenges most Canadian banks are
facing growing loans
in their local market, we have expected asset growth to come
from U.S.
operations. Additionally, BMO has articulated its plan to pursue
modest
acquisitions as a growth strategy.
Similar to its Canadian peers, Fitch views BMO's funding profile
and liquidity
as solid. The company maintains a large portion of assets in
cash and liquid
securities. BMO also benefits from a significant amount of core
retail deposits.
In addition, BMO's expanded U.S. based retail franchise
diversifies the funding
mix and provides relatively low-cost, sticky deposits.
Fitch believes BMO's capital position is appropriate given its
business mix and
balance sheet risks. Further, the company's capital measures are
in-line with
other similarly rated global financial institutions, in Fitch's
opinion. Fitch
notes that Canadian Banks in general have risk-weighted assets
(RWA) that may be
lower given the 0% risk-weight assigned to mortgage loans that
are insured by
CMHC. However, OSFI has announced it plans to enhance its
regulatory capital
framework of residential real estate loans including risk
sensitive floors to
ensure capital requirements reflect underlying risks, which will
likely take
effect by the end of 2017.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of BMO's Support Rating (SR) of '2' and Support
Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'BBB-' reflect Fitch's view that the likelihood of
support remains
relatively high for Canadian Banks due to their systemic
importance in the
country, significant concentration overall of Canadian banking
assets amongst
the institutions noted above, which account for over 90% of
total banking
assets, the large size of the banking sector with banking assets
at 2.1x
Canada's GDP, and the Canadian banks' position as key providers
of financial
services to the domestic economy.
In Fitch's view, Canadian banking authorities through the CDIC
Act, have wide
latitude to resolve a troubled bank including re-capitalizing an
institution,
creating a bridge bank, or imposing losses on creditors.
Fitch recognizes that the government's willingness to provide
support for
D-SIFI's in Canada has been reduced demonstrated by Department
of Finance
consultation paper which outlines the proposed bail-in regime as
Canadian
banking regulators seek to protect tax payers from the risk of a
large financial
institution failing. This is evidenced by the issuance of
non-viability
contingent capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution powers given
regulatory
authorities under the CDIC Act, and other initiatives that
demonstrate the
Canadian government's progress to reduce the propensity of state
support for
banks going forward.
BMO's IDRs and senior debt ratings do not benefit from support
because their
Viability Ratings (VRs) are all currently above their SRFs.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BMO and its
subsidiaries
are all notched down from the common VR in accordance with
Fitch's assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
BMO's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'aa-' for loss
severity in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
The preferred securities of BMO Capital II are non-cumulative
preferred
securities which are notched five below the VR, made up of two
notches down for
non-performance and three notches down for loss severity.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BMO Harris, NA's uninsured long-term deposit ratings are rated
one notch higher
than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference
gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
M&I Marshall & Ilsley Bank uninsured long-term deposit ratings
are also rated
one notch higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured
debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S.
depositor preference
gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the
event of default.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
All of the subsidiaries and affiliated companies, including BMO
Harris Bank
National Association reviewed as part of the Canadian Bank peer
review, factor
in a high probability of support from parent institutions to the
subsidiaries.
This reflects that performing parent banks have very rarely
allowed subsidiaries
to default. It also considers the high level of integration,
brand, management,
financial and reputational incentives to avoid subsidiary
defaults.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Given the already high level of BMO's ratings, Fitch does not
expect any upside
to ratings.
Similar to its peers, modest rating pressure could ensue should
BMO's credit
performance deteriorate such as an increase in impaired loans
above the
company's 10-year average. Fitch notes that this could
potentially become more
severe should macroeconomic risks continue such as pressure in
the global oil
and gas markets, a sharp increase in unemployment, or increases
in interest
rates.
Fitch also highlights that BMO has sizable contribution from
capital markets to
revenue, which is above its peer averages. Should capital
markets expand
materially or should BMO look to move more from the middle
market to larger
clients, this could potentially increase the volatility of the
company's
earnings and a shift in strategy that could lead to a higher
risk profile. These
factors would be viewed negatively and may prompt a rating
review.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SR of '2' incorporates Fitch's expectation that there could be
some level of
support for Canadian Banks going forward although this has been
weakened given
credible resolution framework. Although Canadian authorities
have taken steps to
improve resolution powers and tools, they maintain a flexible
approach to bank
resolution.
Fitch's assessment of continuing support for Canadian D-SIFI's
has to some
extent relied upon resolution powers granted regulators under
the CDIC Act as
well as the potential size, structure, and feasibility of NVCC
implementation.
Fitch's view on support could change should the CDIC Act
diminish powers of the
CDIC to recapitalize a failing institutions leading to a
downgrade of the SR and
SRF.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs of the banks (or bank subsidiaries).
The preferred securities of BMO Capital Trust II are preferred
securities, which
Fitch gives five notches from BMO's VR given management and
regulatory
authorities' powers to suspend dividends.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The subsidiary and affiliated company ratings including BMO
Harris Bank National
Association are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of
the banks.
BMO Harris Bank National Association's VR is at 'bbb+' similar
to other U.S.
banks of like size.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BMO
Harris National
Association and its subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any
change in BMO's
IDR.
The ratings of long-term and short-term deposits issued by M&I
Marshall & Ilsley
Bank and M&I Bank are primarily sensitive to any change in BMO's
IDR.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Bank of Montreal
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--VR at 'aa-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Commercial paper at `F1+';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Floor at 'BBB-'.
BMO Harris Bank National Association (formerly Harris N.A.)
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--VR at 'bbb+';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Support Rating at '1'.
BMO Subordinated Notes Trust
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
BMO Capital Trust II
--Preferred stock rating at 'BBB'.
Marshall & Ilsley Corporation
--Senior debt at 'AA-'.
M&I Marshall & Ilsley Bank
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
M&I Marshall & Ilsley Bank
--Long term deposit at 'AA';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+'.
M&I Bank FSB
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998358
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.