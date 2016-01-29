(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a peer
review of four
state-owned financial institutions in Colombia: Banco Agrario de
Colombia S.A.
(Banagrario), Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia S.A.
(Bancoldex),
Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional S.A. (FDN) and Financiera de
Desarrollo
Territorial S.A. (Findeter).
While these state banks represent a relatively small portion of
the Colombian
financial system, they play important roles in their respective
target markets
(e.g. infrastructure, agriculture, export finance, and business
development).
Moreover, as countercyclical public sector investments,
particularly in
infrastructure, are expected to provide an important stimulus to
economic
growth, the activities of the country's development banks have
taken on a higher
relevance. FDN and Bancoldex in particular, are in the process
of broadening
their services and are poised to significantly increase
portfolio and asset
growth.
As part of its Nov. 20, 2015 review, Fitch affirmed the national
and
international ratings of the four institutions, which are
aligned with the
ratings of the Colombian sovereign (Long-Term IDR of 'BBB' with
a Stable
Outlook), reflecting Fitch's assessment of the government's
willingness and
capacity to provide timely support if needed. In Fitch's view,
these
institutions are integral arms of the state given their
strategic importance in
the country's National Development Plan and the state's majority
ownership.
Fitch has also affirmed Banagrario's Viability Rating of 'bb'.
Although administratively autonomous, the government of Colombia
has influence
on state banks to different degrees, manifesting primarily in
the appointment of
directors. In Fitch's view, FDN and Banagrario have made the
most progress in
improving their corporate governance standards.
The wholesale lenders, Bancoldex, FDN and Findeter, stand out
for their
exceptional portfolio quality, with nonperforming loans (NPLs)
at or near 0%.
Conversely, the retail agricultural bank, Banagrario, reported
NPLs and
restructured loans that were materially higher than the
Colombian system
average, mitigated by high collateral coverage, including
government guarantees.
Financial performance also differed between the wholesale and
retail
institutions. While Banagrario reported stable and robust
operating profits
above the banking system average, the wholesale lending
institutions, Bancoldex,
FDN and Findeter, exhibited thinner margins. Negative loan
growth at Bancoldex
and FDN contributed to declines in pre-impairment operating
profits at June
2015. At Findeter, a more diversified funding base drove an
increase in interest
expense in 2015.
Banagrario's funding is derived from a balanced mix of
diversified deposits and
state agency funding. Findeter and Bancoldex have made strides
in diversifying
funding through issuances and long-term credit lines, and, in
the case of
Findeter, loan securitizations. FDN, currently funded entirely
by equity, is
contemplating accessing international debt markets.
Fitch has published press releases for each of these banks which
are available
on 'www.fitchratings.com.' These RACs include each issuer's key
rating drivers
and sensitivities as well as the list of all rating actions
taken.
