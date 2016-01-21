(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de
Desarrollo
Rural S.A.'s (Banrural) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB',
short-term IDR at
'B', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. Banrural's National
Ratings were also
affirmed. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of
rating actions at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS
The bank's VR drives its IDR and National Ratings. The operating
environment has
a high influence on the bank's performance. The VR is also
closely linked to the
sovereign, as Banrural maintains a moderate exposure to public
sector deposits
(24.5% of total deposits), and significant concentration in
government bonds.
The Guatemalan government also holds a 17.2% stake in Banrural.
The bank's VR
also considers its solid credit quality metrics, high
profitability and good
capitalization.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of no material
changes in the
bank's overall financial profile over the rating horizon.
Banrural's good underwriting standards, effective incentive
schemes, and timely
restructuring of loans that may present payment difficulties
support the bank's
consistent asset quality and controlled credit costs, and signal
a moderate risk
appetite.
Banrural's asset quality is adequate and comparable with
corporate-oriented
peers; delinquency levels are consistently below 1% and reserve
coverage is
ample. The investment portfolio is concentrated in sovereign
risk, and loan book
composition and growth have been stable and consistent with its
strategy. The
loan portfolio maintains a strong focus on SMEs and consumer
loans in rural
areas.
Banrural's profitability consistently exceeds that of the
Guatemalan market
average, buttressed by its ample net interest margin. Banrural's
high margins in
the SME and consumer sector in rural areas compensate for
moderate income
diversification and relatively weak efficiency ratios. This
solid capital
generation capacity and moderate dividend payments underpin its
good capital
levels.
Banrural's funding structure, based on a diversified, low-cost
deposit base, is
generally stable. Liquidity coverage is adequate although term
mismatches are
present as a result of the high proportion of savings deposits.
However, the
bank's liquidity and deposit stability came under stress
following a rumor
disseminated in May 2015 that prompted significant deposit
withdrawals at rural
branches. Banrural successfully managed the situation and made
further
enhancements to its policies, including its liquidity
contingency plan, in order
to avoid this risk in the future.
In Fitch's view, Banrural's importance within the banking system
reflects its
large size in the local market, wide geographic coverage, and
focus on SME and
individual consumer deposits and loans. Banrural's franchise is
strong in its
core market. It is the second largest bank in Guatemala in terms
of assets, with
a market share of 19.8% of total assets and 21.5% of total
deposits as of
December 2015. The bank has a relative competitive advantage and
pricing power
in its main segment, strengthened by its presence in the entire
territory and
its unique ability to address the needs of a rural population.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Banrural's support rating (SR) of '3' reflects Fitch's opinion
that there is a
moderate probability of support from the state, given Banrural's
systemic
importance in the banking system. This probability is limited by
Guatemala's
sovereign rating of 'BB'/Outlook Stable. The bank's Support
Rating Floor (SRF)
is one notch below the sovereign rating at 'BB-'. The bank's SRF
reflects the
moderate financial flexibility of the government to provide
support to
systemically important banks in the country and the significant
presence of
foreign currency funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS
Banrural's IDRs and VR are at the same level as Guatemala's
sovereign rating.
Given the operating environment's strong influence on Banrural's
VR as well as
its concentrations with the government, changes in the
sovereign's ratings may
result in a similar action on Banrural's ratings. Banrural's
National Ratings
reflect the bank's relative strength in the local market.
Ratings would be downgraded in the unlikely scenario of a sharp
decline in
capitalization (below 10%), and a period of sustained low
earnings (operating
ROAA close to 1%). These changes may result in a VR downgrade
which would also
imply a downgrade of its IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR & SRF are potentially sensitive to changes in Fitch's
assessment of the
sovereign's ability and/or propensity to support Banrural.
Fitch has affirmed the following:
Banco de Desarrollo Rural, S.A.
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-';
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998186
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
