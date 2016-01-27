(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed PT Tugu Pratama Indonesia's (Tugu Pratama) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or interrupted payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated obligations or issuers. KEY RATING DRIVERS The company's rating reflects Tugu Pratama's strong market presence and capital support, if needed, from its 65% shareholder, PT Pertamina (Persero) (BBB-/Stable), a major state-owned oil and gas company. It also takes into consideration Tugu Pratama's business, which is concentrated in the catastrophe-prone and competitive non-life insurance market in Indonesia, where the regulatory environment is evolving. Fitch also considers the company's manageable investment risks, healthy operating profitability and sound capital buffer. Uncertainties over Tugu Pratama's premium sustainability and its business portfolio concentration in large corporate and oil and energy insurance risks constrain the rating. Tugu Pratama is one of the five largest non-life insurers in Indonesia, capturing around 5.1% of market share by total industry gross written premiums as of 1H15. The company maintains a liquid investment portfolio, with around 70% of its invested funds in cash and deposits and fixed-income instruments as of end-November 2015. Tugu Pratama's stock portfolio has increased slightly relative to its total invested assets at end-November 2015 compared with end-2014. Nonetheless, its exposure to risky assets is considered manageable relative to its adjusted equity. As with other Indonesian insurers, some of the company's cash holdings are placed in banks that are rated below investment-grade or are unrated. The company has continued to report consistent profitability in the last five years, supported by its positive underwriting margin and steady investment returns. Nonetheless, its operating performance, as measured by its combined ratio, has weakened to 92.9% at end-November 2015, from 71.8% at end-2014. This resulted from the company's larger claims relative to its considerably lower premium income, given weakening oil prices and fewer infrastructure projects by Pertamina in 2015. Tugu Pratama's growth in gross written premiums slowed by around 7% at end-November 2015 compared with that at end-2014 on an annualised basis. The company expects business to pick up in 2016 with more infrastructure projects planned and efforts to expand its corporate retail business. Tugu Pratama has maintained a sound capital buffer to support its underwriting businesses. Its risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio was 405.0% at end-November 2015, much higher than the regulatory minimum capital of 120%. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Tugu Pratama will continue to maintain sufficient capital buffer relative to its operating portfolio and prudent reinsurance management to protect itself from potential catastrophe losses. RATING SENSITIVITIES Upgrade rating triggers include the company's ability to maintain its current favourable underwriting margin (that is, a combined ratio that is consistently below 90%), and its successful diversification away from the energy business, while maintaining a solid capital position and improving its premium sustainability management. Downgrade rating triggers include a significant and sustained drop in Tugu Pratama's capital (with risk-based capitalisation ratio that is consistently below 300%), which adversely affects its operating profile or its ability to support its underwriting risks. Weakening risk management and a sharp rise in Tugu Pratama's after-reinsurance underwriting risks relative to its equity would also be negative for its ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Cheryl Evangeline Associate Director +62 21 2988 6814 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.