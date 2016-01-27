(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed
PT Tugu Pratama
Indonesia's (Tugu Pratama) National Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at
'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased
or interrupted
payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated
obligations or
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The company's rating reflects Tugu Pratama's strong market
presence and capital
support, if needed, from its 65% shareholder, PT Pertamina
(Persero)
(BBB-/Stable), a major state-owned oil and gas company. It also
takes into
consideration Tugu Pratama's business, which is concentrated in
the
catastrophe-prone and competitive non-life insurance market in
Indonesia, where
the regulatory environment is evolving.
Fitch also considers the company's manageable investment risks,
healthy
operating profitability and sound capital buffer. Uncertainties
over Tugu
Pratama's premium sustainability and its business portfolio
concentration in
large corporate and oil and energy insurance risks constrain the
rating.
Tugu Pratama is one of the five largest non-life insurers in
Indonesia,
capturing around 5.1% of market share by total industry gross
written premiums
as of 1H15. The company maintains a liquid investment portfolio,
with around 70%
of its invested funds in cash and deposits and fixed-income
instruments as of
end-November 2015. Tugu Pratama's stock portfolio has increased
slightly
relative to its total invested assets at end-November 2015
compared with
end-2014. Nonetheless, its exposure to risky assets is
considered manageable
relative to its adjusted equity. As with other Indonesian
insurers, some of the
company's cash holdings are placed in banks that are rated below
investment-grade or are unrated.
The company has continued to report consistent profitability in
the last five
years, supported by its positive underwriting margin and steady
investment
returns. Nonetheless, its operating performance, as measured by
its combined
ratio, has weakened to 92.9% at end-November 2015, from 71.8% at
end-2014. This
resulted from the company's larger claims relative to its
considerably lower
premium income, given weakening oil prices and fewer
infrastructure projects by
Pertamina in 2015.
Tugu Pratama's growth in gross written premiums slowed by around
7% at
end-November 2015 compared with that at end-2014 on an
annualised basis. The
company expects business to pick up in 2016 with more
infrastructure projects
planned and efforts to expand its corporate retail business.
Tugu Pratama has maintained a sound capital buffer to support
its underwriting
businesses. Its risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio was 405.0%
at end-November
2015, much higher than the regulatory minimum capital of 120%.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Tugu
Pratama will continue
to maintain sufficient capital buffer relative to its operating
portfolio and
prudent reinsurance management to protect itself from potential
catastrophe
losses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upgrade rating triggers include the company's ability to
maintain its current
favourable underwriting margin (that is, a combined ratio that
is consistently
below 90%), and its successful diversification away from the
energy business,
while maintaining a solid capital position and improving its
premium
sustainability management.
Downgrade rating triggers include a significant and sustained
drop in Tugu
Pratama's capital (with risk-based capitalisation ratio that is
consistently
below 300%), which adversely affects its operating profile or
its ability to
support its underwriting risks. Weakening risk management and a
sharp rise in
Tugu Pratama's after-reinsurance underwriting risks relative to
its equity would
also be negative for its ratings.
