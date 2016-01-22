(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank
of China,
Johannesburg Branch's ZAR3bn domestic medium term note (DMTN)
programme's
National Long-term rating at 'AAA(zaf)' and National Short-term
rating at
'F1+(zaf)' and simultaneously withdrawn these ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
Fitch has withdrawn the programme ratings as the issuer has
chosen to stop
participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no
longer have
sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly,
Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the DMTN
programme.
The affirmation prior to the withdrawal of ratings reflect
Fitch's view that the
DMTN programme's National Ratings are driven by Bank of China's
Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'/Stable. Bank
of China's IDR
is in turn based on an extremely high probability of support, if
required, from
the Chinese government. In Fitch's view, the Johannesburg branch
is an integral
part of the legal entity, Bank of China.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT
Not applicable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+861 08517 2135
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9131
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
