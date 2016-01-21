(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 21 (Fitch) In Fitch Ratings' view, Goldman
Sachs Group's (GS)
fourth quarter 2015 (4Q15) reported earnings were dragged down
by a previously
announced $1.8 billion litigation settlement regarding
mortgage-related matters.
However, even excluding this, core results were also pressured
by continued
weakness in fixed income currency & commodities (FICC) trading.
GS's net income
to common shareholders in 4Q15 was $574 million, which equated
to a 3.04%
annualized return on ending common equity in 4Q15. Full-year net
income was
$5.57 billion, or a 7.4% return on ending common equity.
Fitch-calculated pre-tax profits which exclude CVA/DVA
adjustments and various
other gains/loss, but include litigation charges, amounted to
$1.1 billion, or a
0.52% return on ending assets, which is lower than prior
quarters. For
comparison purposes, adding back the $1.9 billion yields a 1.41%
return on
ending assets, slightly below the prior year's quarter.
GS's 4Q15 investment banking results were a bit mixed, as
advisory net revenue
remained strong, climbing 9% from the sequential quarter and 27%
from the
year-ago quarter. Overall underwriting net revenue was down 11%
from both the
sequential and year-ago quarters.
Specifically, equity underwriting revenue was up 20% from the
sequential quarter
but down 33% from the year-ago quarter, and debt underwriting
was down 21%, but
up 8% for the same time period.
Given strong M&A backlogs and GS's leading position in league
tables, Fitch
would expect advisory to remain strong in 2016. Underwriting net
revenue is
likely to remain challenging, as least over the near term, given
volatile
markets.
Institutional Client Services (ICS) net revenue was down 10%
from the sequential
quarter and 9% from the year-ago quarter. The main driver of the
decline was
continued weakness in FICC, which was down 23% and 8% for the
same time period.
This was not unexpected, as the debt markets continue to be
challenging. Lower
net revenue from credit products was the biggest driver of GS's
FICC decline.
Fitch expects FICC to remain challenging for the industry over
the near term,
and consequently, firms continue to right-size the amount of
resources devoted
to these businesses.
A key bright spot in ICS for GS was continued growth in
securities services net
revenue, which was up 13% relative to the sequential quarter and
23% relative to
the year-ago quarter. That said, it is proportionately the
smallest line-item
within ICS, and could not offset declines in other areas.
GS's investing and lending businesses were up relative to the
sequential quarter
but down relative to the year-ago quarter. GS's investment
management business
performed well in 4Q15 year over year primarily due to higher
incentive income
on alternative asset products.
For the full year 2015, GS's compensation expenses were
essentially flat and the
compensation ratio was 37.5%.
Non-interest expenses were impacted by the aforementioned
litigation charge,
both for the quarter and the year.
In Fitch's view, GS's capital ratios and liquidity metrics
remain consistent
with the rating category (Viability Rating of 'a') given Fitch's
assessment of
the inherent cyclicality of GS' business model.
The company's fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio under
the advanced approach (GS's binding constraint) was 11.7% at
4Q15 and, under the
standardized approach was 12.9% given lower balance sheet
assets.
Additionally, GS's global core liquid assets (GCLA) was $199
billion at the end
of 4Q15, up from $193 billion at the end of the sequential
quarter.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-1872
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
