(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded China
State
Construction International Holdings Limited's (CSCI) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
The Outlook for
the IDR is Stable. The rating of the outstanding USD500m 3.125%
senior unsecured
notes due 2018 issued by China State Construction Finance
(Cayman) I Limited, a
wholly owned subsidiary of CSCI, has also been upgraded to
'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
The rating action follows Fitch's reassessment of the credit
profiles of CSCI's
parent companies. CSCI is 58%-owned by China Overseas Holdings
Limited (COHL),
which is in turn wholly owned by China State Construction
Engineering
Corporation Ltd (CSCECL, 'A'/Stable). COHL's largest subsidiary
is China
Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI, 'A-'/Stable), one of
the largest
homebuilders in China. The continued strong performance of COLI
- and its
strategic importance to CSCECL - drives Fitch's positive
reassessment of COHL's
credit profile, resulting in the upgrade of CSCI's ratings. The
Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's expectation that CSCI will maintain strong
linkages with its
parent companies.
Fitch upgraded COLI to 'A-' from 'BBB+' in December 2015. The
action reflected a
one-notch uplift from its standalone rating of 'BBB+', in line
with Fitch's
bottom-up approach as detailed in the agency's Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
Criteria. Fitch believes that part of the strategic role that
CSCECL plays in
the field of housing construction is due to its ownership of
COLI. COLI is now
CSCECL's major homebuilding platform after CSCECL injected 10.9
million square
metres (sq m) of gross floor area (GFA) of land into COLI, which
was completed
on 18 May 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strategic Importance of the Parents: CSCI's intermediate parent
CSCECL has
strong operational and strategic ties with the central
government, and is 56.26%
indirectly owned by State-Owned Assets Supervision &
Administration Commission.
CSCECL is the largest construction SOE in China. It has a
monopoly in aerospace
and diplomatic construction, and is also the largest social
housing builder in
China.
Strong Linkages with the Group: CSCI has close operational
linkages with its
parent companies and strong legal ties in the financing
agreements within the
group. It is positioned as the vehicle of infrastructure
operation and
infrastructure investment for its parents. CSCI is also the key
platform to
undertake social housing construction for its parents.
Stable Operation Despite Weak Market: CSCI's new contract growth
has slowed from
32% in 2014 to 16% in 2015, which was caused by a 19% decline in
new contracts
for affordable housing. The company was able to achieve a 19%
growth in revenue
and maintained its EBITDA margin at 12% in 1H15 despite a weak
market condition.
Leverage has increased due to the higher capital requirements
from
Build-Transfer (BT) projects. FFO-adjusted net leverage
increased to 2.07x in
2014 from 1.32x in 2013.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Revenue mix in the period up to 2018 to remain similar to that
in 2014
- EBITDAR margin to be stable up to 2016
- Capex to remain below HKD3bn for 2015 to 2018 in total.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating actions include:
- Weakening of credit profile of CSCI's parent companies
- Weakening linkages between CSCI and its parent companies
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- Positive rating action on the CSCI's parent companies
- Strengthen linkages between CSCI and its parent companies
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Winnie Guo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Roy Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9979
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998779
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.